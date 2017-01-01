Cottonwood Canyon: New year brings exciting changes to idyllic Lenexa oasis

The new year is often viewed as a clean slate – a time to reinvent and grow. At Cottonwood Canyon – already known as an inviting oasis in the heart of Johnson County – the developer and marketing team are ready to embrace 2017 with a number of changes that will make the new home community more appealing than ever.
The excitement begins with a new phase of 19 homesites that are now available for reservations, as well as the last remaining locations along 94th Street. Eight of the homesites are walkout locations with southern exposures that overlook a picturesque natural green space and stream-way. And for prospective buyers who covet golf course living, five of the new homesites overlook the secluded 13th hole of Canyon Farms Golf Club, complete with eastern exposure – the perfect spot to sip your favorite coffee while enjoying the sunrise.
Because 94th Street isn’t a through street, all of the new homesites will offer residents quiet, private homesites with minimal traffic, an ideal option for those who want to be away from the hustle of the city. Yet Cottonwood Canyon is just minutes from Interstates 435 and 35, as well as Kansas 10, so residents don’t have to sacrifice convenience for peaceful surroundings.
Once new residents have their homesite selected, they can work with any of the renowned builders on Cottonwood Canyon’s building team to bring their dream home to life. This year, Cottonwood Canyon welcomes some new names to the building team, which now includes Tom French Homes, LG Homes, Bickimer Homes, Tabernacle Homes and Woodbridge Custom Homes.
An expanded building team means new residents can select from a fresh, exciting array of floor plans, some of which are newly available in Cottonwood Canyon. The idyllic community is already known for stately, carefully appointed homes that make thoughtful use of every square foot. Residents can still expect that level of quality married with modern designs that are anchored by timeless features and finishes for optimal appeal and livability.
The new year also brings a new website to Cottonwood Canyon, the perfect place for prospective buyers to get a feel for the coveted Lenexa community before they experience the Cottonwood Canyon lifestyle firsthand.
The numerous changes at Cottonwood Canyon are certainly worth celebrating. Yet amid the new additions await the hallmarks that have made the community a destination for homeowners seeking beautiful homes and ample amenities surrounded by what many agree are the best views in Kansas City. All Cottonwood Canyon residents enjoy the convenience of provided maintenance. Low homeowner association dues ($165/month) include snow removal, trash and lawn maintenance.
For golf enthusiasts who resolve to improve their game in 2017, Cottonwood Canyon is the ideal place to call home. The inviting Canyon Farms Golf Club winds through the community, so the course is merely a short stroll away. Canyon Farms Golf Club offers outstanding views and 18 unique holes, the perfect combination for an unforgettable game of golf. And this year, the course will get even better. Construction will soon begin on a new clubhouse, which the Canyon Farms team said will be “one of the finest clubhouses in Kansas City.” Expected completion is later this year.
Outside Cottonwood Canyon, homeowners will find themselves in the midst of the thriving Lenexa community. With the recent completion of Mill Creek Road, homeowners are just a short walk away from the new Lenexa Civic Center, located within the broader Lenexa City Center that’s due to open this year. The development will serve as a mixed-use hub that includes a public market, indoor aquatic center, fitness facilities and a public art gallery.
Amid the exciting appeal of new changes, the capable continuity of Cottonwood Canyon’s renowned developer and marketing team provides the expertise that guides the community through a continued evolution. Cottonwood Canyon’s award-winning marketing team includes Angie Ripley, lead marketing agent, recognized by the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors as Kansas City Realtor Salesperson of the Year.
“There are over 5,000 licensed Realtors in the greater Kansas City area,” said Cottonwood Canyon developer Steve Hughes. “It is quite an honor to have the association choose Angie in recognition of her exemplary industry involvement, conduct, business experience and civic activity.”
With a successful developer, marketing team and renowned builders, Cottonwood Canyon’s new phase will be moving fast. Consider making this year your best yet with a move to your Cottonwood Canyon dream home.
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: From $450,000 to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
