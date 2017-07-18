Ed Sheeran back on Twitter after brief disappearance following ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Ed Sheeran’s disappearance from Twitter appears to be short-lived.
The singer’s account is back online hours after it suddenly vanished. All of Sheeran’s tweets since April 2015 have been removed, and the singer’s more than 19 million followers have been reduced to a few thousand.
The moves follow Sheeran’s cameo on the season premiere of “Game of Thrones” on Sunday night. Sheeran’s appearance as a singing soldier became a buzzed-about topic on social media.
So @EdSheeran time traveled into #GameOfThrones to invent singing: "For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman's hands are warm" pic.twitter.com/pzKddLDXen— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) July 17, 2017
Me: why is Ed Sheeran in Game of thrones?— Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) July 17, 2017
Also me: this song is a bop pic.twitter.com/uZ3IxCxmNw
Arya : It's a pretty song. I've never heard it before.— gehack (@MuhdAkmalx) July 18, 2017
Ed Sheeran : It's a new one. Buy it on itunes
#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/FhYKQQcwh1
The only thing that I know about #GameOfThones is that Ed Sheeran was in it and now he deleted his Twitter account— Andra (@grigore_andra) July 18, 2017
The 26-year-old told Britain’s Sun tabloid this month that he was no longer using his Twitter account aside from posting his Instagram pictures to it. He called Twitter a platform for “saying mean things” and was trying to “work out why people dislike me so much.”
Sheeran’s representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
Sheeran recently performed in Kansas City to open his 2017 North American tour at the Sprint Center on June 29.
