This image released by HBO shows Ed Sheeran, left, and Maisie Williams in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night.
July 18, 2017 12:45 PM

Ed Sheeran back on Twitter after brief disappearance following ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Associated Press

Ed Sheeran’s disappearance from Twitter appears to be short-lived.

The singer’s account is back online hours after it suddenly vanished. All of Sheeran’s tweets since April 2015 have been removed, and the singer’s more than 19 million followers have been reduced to a few thousand.

The moves follow Sheeran’s cameo on the season premiere of “Game of Thrones” on Sunday night. Sheeran’s appearance as a singing soldier became a buzzed-about topic on social media.

The 26-year-old told Britain’s Sun tabloid this month that he was no longer using his Twitter account aside from posting his Instagram pictures to it. He called Twitter a platform for “saying mean things” and was trying to “work out why people dislike me so much.”

Sheeran’s representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Sheeran recently performed in Kansas City to open his 2017 North American tour at the Sprint Center on June 29.

