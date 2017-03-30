C-SPAN 3 to broadcast live from Liberty Memorial on Saturday

C-SPAN 3 will broadcast live from the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City on Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into the European conflict.
The program “American History TV” will begin at 9:30 a.m. Central time and will include viewer calls and tweets. Guests will be museum president and CEO Matthew Naylor, senior curator Doran Cart, centennial historical adviser Mitch Yockelson and military historian Richard S. Faulkner, author of “Pershing’s Crusaders: The American Soldier in World War I.”
The program will be repeated at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. Other C-SPAN programs about World War I are available online.
The national observance of the centennial will be Arpil 6 in Kansas City, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. C-SPAN 3 will record that event for broadcast at 9 a.m. April 9.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
