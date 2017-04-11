Unicorn Theatre packs next season with plays never performed in KC

The Unicorn Theatre will present seven Kansas City premieres and one world premiere in its 2017-18 season starting in September, a mix of comedy, drama and adventure.
Here’s the recently announced lineup for the 44th season, culled by producing artistic director Cynthia Levin:
▪ “Men on Boats,” Sept. 6-Oct. 1: Just to be clear, there are no men in the cast of Jaclyn Backhaus’ satire based on the journals of a 19th-century explorer on the Colorado River. The all-female cast, speaking in modern vernacular, re-creates the crew’s adventures through the Grand Canyon
▪ “Disgraced,” Oct. 18-Nov. 12: The Kansas City Repertory Theatre presented Ayad Akhtar’s “The Invisible Hand” last fall and “The Who & the What” the previous season. Now the Unicorn will present his most acclaimed play, a Pulitzer Prize winner about a successful Pakistani-American lawyer, his white artist wife and the dynamics of cultural assimilation during a dinner party.
▪ “Stupid F---in Bird,” Nov. 29-Dec. 23: Aaron Posner’s snarky reimagining of Chekhov’s “The Seagull” mixes an aspiring director, a beautiful young actress, an aging Hollywood star and a famous author searching for love and meaning.
▪ “Chesapeake,” Dec. 19-Jan. 7: A performance artist takes aim at a conservative senator by plotting to kidnap his dog, a Chesapeake Bay retriever. By Lee Blessing.
▪ A world premiere to be announced, Jan. 24-Feb. 18, 2018. The Unicorn’s most recent world premiere was January’s well-received “How to Use a Knife” by Will Snider.
▪ “Informed Consent,” March 7-April 1, 2018: A genetic anthropologist is desperately trying to save her daughter from developing early-onset Alzheimer’s. But when she applies her research to an isolated Native American tribe she begins to cross ethical boundaries. By Deborah Zoe Laufer.
▪ “Vietgone,” April 18-May 13, 2018: Qui Nguyen’s romance chronicles his parents’ meeting in an Arkansas refugee center after fleeing Vietnam.
▪ “Hir,” May 30-June 24, 2018: In Taylor Mac’s dark comedy, a soldier returns home only to find that his mother is happily going about her life while his father, a victim of a stroke, slumps in a corner and his sister Maxine is now a transgender boy named Max.
Season subscriptions to the Unicorn are available by calling 816-531-7529, ext. 10, or in person at the box office, 3828 Main St.
