April 6, 2017 11:32 AM

‘Sweeney Todd’ joins KC Rep’s lineup next season

By Sharon Hoffmann

When Kansas City Repertory Theatre announced its coming season earlier this year, one piece of the puzzle was missing: the annual musical. Now the Rep has rounded out the schedule with “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Artistic director Eric Rosen will direct Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award winner about a vengeful London barber who teams with a deranged cook to create delicious meat pies with a secret horrific ingredient. “Sweeney Todd” will be presented March 23-April 15, 2018, in the Rep’s Spencer Theatre.

Since the play debuted on Broadway in 1979, it has enjoyed New York revivals (including one that opened off-Broadway in March) and Tim Burton’s 2007 film adaptation starring Johnny Depp.

The Rep is in sort of a Sondheim groove: It presented his musical “Sunday in the Park With George” in 2015 and the musical revue “Side by Side by Sondheim” in January.

 ‘Sweeney Todd’ is the kind of rich, robust musical that will transform anyone into a musical theater fan,” Rosen said in a statement.

The rest of the 2017-18 season:

▪ “Between the Lines,” Sept. 8-Oct. 1, Spencer Theatre at UMKC: A world premiere musical adapting a young-adult novel by Jodi Picoult and daughter Samantha van Leer.

▪ “Fences,” Oct. 13-Nov. 12, Copaken Stage downtown: August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winner about a black family in 1950s Pittsburgh.

▪ “A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 17-Dec. 24, Spencer: The annual holiday tale of Scrooge and redemption. (Not part of the season ticket package.)

▪ A second holiday show will be announced later.

▪ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Jan. 26-Feb. 18, 2018, Spencer: An adaptation of the novel that delves into the mind of a boy with autism.

▪ “Sex With Strangers,” March 2-25, 2018, Copaken: Laura Eason’s dramedy about a man and woman stuck at a remote B&B during a snowstorm.

▪ Origin KC: New Works Festival, April 27-May 27, 2018, Copaken: includes “Brother Toad,” an examination of gun violence by KCK playwright Nathan Louis Jackson, and “Welcome to Fear City,” by Kara Lee Corthron, about the roots of hip-hop.

Season subscriptions are available at kcrep.org or by calling 816-235-2700.

