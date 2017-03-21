‘She Loves Me’ opens the Musical Theater Heritage 2017 season

For its 2017-18 season opener, Musical Theater Heritage decided to present a familiar story, even if the name of the show itself isn’t so well-known.
“She Loves Me,” running Thursday through April 9, is a musical about two feuding shop clerks in the 1930s who become anonymous pen pals and end up falling in love.
Sound familiar? That’s because this musical is based on a 1936 play called “Parfumerie,” which inspired the 1940 film “The Shop Around the Corner,” starring Margaret Sullivan and James Stewart, and the 1998 version, “You’ve Got Mail,” with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.
The 1963 musical recently enjoyed a successful Broadway revival starring Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi.
“People were so excited about the revival — it was such a huge hit and it was nominated for eight Tony Awards — that it kind of breathed new life into the show and brought it out in a way for people who might not have known it before,” said Tim Scott, producer at MTH.
MTH artistic director Sarah Crawford will direct a 15-person ensemble led by Lauren Braton.
“She Loves Me” fills the theater’s “classic musical” spot in its new season of shows, which emphasize music and plot over sets and costumes. The rest of the season includes rock musical “The Who’s Tommy” June 8-25; the original revue “An Evening With George Gershwin” (including a 12-piece big band) Aug. 10-27; the Stephen Sondheim classic “Into the Woods” Nov. 2-19; and the annual “A Spectacular Christmas Show” Dec. 7-23.
Musical Theater Heritage is on the third level of Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. See mthkc.org or call 816-221-6987.
