J. Cole world tour coming to KC this summer; Chris Brown, 50 Cent this spring

Add hip hop artist J. Cole to the lineup of A-list rap stars bringing blockbuster concert tours to Kansas City this summer.
4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn— J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017
The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated rapper will bring his 4 Your Eyez Only tour to the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Sunday, June 11. The stop will be one leg of a 57-city North American and U.K. tour spanning June to December. J. Cole’s recently gold-certified Billboard chart-topping “4 Your Eyez Only” is his fourth studio album. The eponymous tour follows his 2015 Forest Hills Drive tour, the highest grossing hip hop tour of that year.
Tickets for 4 Your Eyez Only go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at www.axs.com.
Also announced Tuesday: R&B artist Chris Brown announced his Party Tour with 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G would be coming to the Sprint Center on April 11.
Tickets for that event go on sale Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at www.sprintcenter.com
Cole’s announcement concludes an impressive week for Kansas City. Last week, three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper announced his tour would be coming to the Providence Amphitheater in June. On the same day, rap superstar Future (who is expected to have the No. 1 album in the country next week) announced a stop at the Sprint Center this summer along with rap’s current most popular trio Migos along with Torey Lanez and Kodak Black.
#THEPARTYTOUR! pic.twitter.com/gObDKIU7td— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 21, 2017
