Kids playing Metallica at Country Club Plaza go viral with help from the real Metallica

1:16 Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley visit Kansas City veterans in Overland Park Pause

3:32 Watch the Midwest's best air guitarists shred toward fame

3:48 The Heartland Men's Chorus sings across Kansas

1:27 Rascal Flatts star sings with his son. And it's adorable.

2:10 Joe Jonas, DNCE give away doughnuts to thousands of Kansas City fans

0:51 Guns N' Roses prepares for Kansas City concert with large-scale production

11:43 Kansas City female drummers show off their chops

2:09 Heartland Men's Chorus holds moment of silence for Orlando victims

1:26 2016 Symphony in the Flint Hills

3:27 Heartland Men’s Chorus at Pridefest