Movie Mom: ‘Boss Baby,’ ‘Zookeeper’s Wife,’ ‘Power Rangers,’ ‘Personal Shopper’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“The Boss Baby”
Why it’s rated PG: Cartoon-style peril and violence, potty humor, schoolyard language, theme of sibling rivalry.
Minimum age: 7.
Family discussion: Why wasn’t the Boss Baby sent to Earth as a regular baby? What are the best and worst parts of having a sibling?
If you like this, try: The “Madagascar” films, from the same director.
“The Zookeeper’s Wife”
Why it’s rated PG-13: This movie takes place during WWII and the Holocaust, and there are disturbing and violent images including scenes of bombing, the Warsaw uprising, and execution of Jews. A young girl is raped (off screen), and a woman faces a sexual predator. There is some bigoted language, and human and animal characters are injured and killed.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: How did Antonina’s love of animals help her in taking care of her “guests”? Why was it important to her to treat her “guests” to gracious entertainment in the evenings? What should she have said to her husband about Heck?
If you like this, try: The book by Diane Ackerman.
“Personal Shopper”
Why it’s rated R: Nudity, brief explicit sexual situation, murder with graphic image, supernatural situations and images, smoking, very strong language.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: Why did Maureen want to try on the clothes and shoes? Why did she answer the texts? Would you want to see a ghost?
If you like this, try: “The Clouds of Sils Maria” with the same director and star.
“Power Rangers”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Extended sci-fi peril and violence, characters injured and killed, explosions, guns, character impaled, some disturbing images, brief strong language, crude sexual humor.
Minimum age: Middle school.
Family discussion: Why was it difficult for the Power Rangers to learn how to morph? Why were the Power Rangers all kids who had gotten into trouble?
If you like this, try: The television series and the “Transformers” movies.
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
Comments