Movies opening this week: ‘Get Out,’ ‘Collide,’ ‘Rock Dog,’ ‘Negro,’ ‘Red Turtle’

“Get Out”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Comedian Jordan Peele (“Keanu,” “Key & Peele”) takes a break from the funny stuff by writing and directing this horror movie about a young African-American man (Daniel Kaluuya) who visits the scary family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams). Rated R. Time: 1:45.
“Collide”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
A thief (Nicholas Hoult) asks a drug smuggler (Ben Kingsley) to help him protect his girlfriend (Felicity Jones) from the wrath of a mob boss (Anthony Hopkins). High-speed chases on the German autobahn ensue. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:39.
“Rock Dog”
Opens Friday
When a radio falls from the sky, a Tibetan mastiff leaves his mountaintop home with dreams of becoming a rock star. The animated comedy features the voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard and J.K. Simmons. Rated PG. Time: 1:30.
“The Red Turtle”
Opens Friday
This surreal, wordless parable was nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature. Stranded on an island with turtles, crabs and birds, a man experiences the milestones of being human. From Dutch director Michael Dudok de Wit. Rated PG. Time: 1:20.
“I Am Not Your Negro”
Opens Friday
In this Oscar-nominated documentary, filmmaker Raoul Peck picks up writer James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript, “Remember This House,” about the assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., and connects the civil rights movement to #BlackLivesMatter. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:33.
“A United Kingdom”
Opens Friday
In this true story, the prince of what is now Botswana (David Oyelowo of “Selma”) and an Englishwoman (Rosamund Pike of “Gone Girl”) engage in a forbidden love and plan to marry in 1940s Southern Africa. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:51.
“The Girl With All the Gifts”
Opens Friday
In a dystopian future (is there any other kind?), a plague turns people into flesh-eaters, but one little British girl is immune and may hold the key to saving humanity. Rated R. Time: 1:51.
“Bitter Harvest”
Opens Friday
Max Irons is an artist in 1930s Ukraine fighting for his people against the death-by-starvation programs of Josef Stalin. Rated R. Time: 1:43.
