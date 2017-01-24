Not again! Buzzfeed names Hidden Fences an Oscar nominee and Twitter is appalled

It had to happen again, right? (No, not really, not at all.) But it did.
As the Oscar nominations rolled out early Tuesday morning, the Buzzfeed Entertainment Twitter account was live-tweeting the nominees. At 7:36 a.m., it tweeted: “Best Picture: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Fences, La La Land, Lion, Manchester, Moonlight.”
That’s right. The tweet conflated the movies “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” and made a new, non-existent movie title: Hidden Fences.
Of course, the first time we witnessed this debacle was at the Golden Globes earlier this month, when Jenna Bush Hager — NBC’s “Today” show correspondent who co-hosted the network’s special before ceremony — asked singer Pharrell: “So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences.’”
Pharrell looked visibly confused because he was nominated for best original score for “Hidden Figures,” a movie about three black women instrumental to NASA’s work in the 1960s. “Fences,” based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning August Wilson play, is about the life of a Pittsburgh sanitation worker. It stars Viola Davis and Denzel Washington, who also directed the movie.
It took about a half hour before Buzzfeed issued an apology, and managed to throw Bush Hager under the bus again.
But many would’ve preferred to see the tweet deleted.
