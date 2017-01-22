Movie News & Reviews

January 22, 2017 10:52 PM

How Kansas City, Kan., could take over the Oscar nominations on Tuesday

By Sharon Hoffmann

shoffmann@kcstar.com

You might have read that “La La Land” could tie or break the Academy Awards’ record for most nominations or that “Manchester By the Sea” could run away with all the awards.

But here’s another force to be reckoned with: Kansas City, Kan.

These Wyandotte County folks appear in movies you might be hearing about when Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday morning. And some of them have a shot at their very own nominations as well, according to such esteemed prognosticators as Anne Thompson at IndieWire and Glenn Whipp at the Los Angeles Times.

The biggest name is singer-turned-actress Janelle Monáe, a graduate of Schlagle High School. She could nab a best supporting actress nomination for “Hidden Figures,” the feel-good story about the unsung heroines of the early NASA space program. Co-star Octavia Spencer is mentioned more often for a nomination, but you never know. And “Figures” is a possibility for best picture.

'Hidden Figures' cast talks about the 'human computers' at NASA

Hidden Figures is a film based on actual events. In the film NASA has a long-standing cultural commitment to excellence that is largely driven by data, including data about our people. And our data shows progress is driven by questioning our assumptions and cultural prejudices – by embracing and nurturing all the talent we have available, regardless of gender, race or other protected status, to build a workforce as diverse as its mission. This is how we, as a nation, will take the next giant leap in exploration.

NASA
 

In addition, in the coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” — a shoo-in for a best picture nomination — Monáe is the girlfriend of a former drug dealer, played by Mahershala Ali, the front-runner for best supporting actor.

Meanwhile, Sumner High grad Stephen McKinley Henderson has a shot at a best supporting actor nomination for the 1950s drama “Fences.” He plays Bono, best friend to Denzel Washington’s prickly Troy. “Fences” is on the short list for best picture, best actor (Washington) and best supporting actress (Viola Davis), but Henderson’s name pops up among possible other contenders.

'Fences' (Teaser trailer)

An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.

Paramount Pictures
 

In “Manchester By the Sea,” another shoo-in for a best picture nomination, Henderson has a small role as an apartment building superintendent. He’s the firm but understanding boss to the troubled handyman played by best actor front-runner Casey Affleck.

'Manchester by the Sea' (Official trailer)

An uncle is forced to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies.

Roadside Attractions
 

And finally, Piper High School grad Eric Stonestreet may be best known for his Emmy-winning TV work (“Modern Family”), but “The Secret Life of Pets,” in which he voices the shaggy dog Duke, is getting some notice. “Pets” was nominated for a Producers Guild Award, which might bode well for an Oscar nod as well.

Tammy Reid, Eric Stonestreet and the Chiefs celebrate the AFC West championship

Tammy Reid, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and actor Eric Stonestreet greeted players in the tunnel after their 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers. The win, combined with an Oakland Raiders loss, gave the Chiefs the AFC West title.

Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star
 

And as long as we’re talking about Kansas, Angela Parrish, who grew up in Newton and graduated from Wichita State University, is the first voice you hear in “La La Land,” though you don’t see her. Her voice is dubbed in for one of the Los Angeles commuters belting out “Another Day of Sun” in the opening scene.

By the way, the record for most nominations is 14, held by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”

The Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 26.

Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc

Related content

Movie News & Reviews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

View more video

Entertainment Videos