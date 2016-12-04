UMKC film professor Tom Poe’s memorial service to be Dec. 11

A memorial service for Tom Poe, a film professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, will be 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 620 E. Armour Blvd.
Poe died Nov. 21 at age 70.
He was an associate professor of film and media arts in the Department of Communication Studies and was chairman of the department from 2002 to 2008.
“Tom made a lasting impression on so many of us, including the thousands of students who studied in the department,” Wayne Vaught, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said in a statement released by the university. “He was an upbeat spirit, who was such a pleasure for so many, both as a colleague and as a friend. His devotion and dedication to the students at UMKC was exemplary, and an inspiration for us all.”
Poe was a fixture of the Kansas City film community, often appearing to discuss particular movies at various cultural events across the community.
He was also a past president of the Four Freedoms Democratic Club and an advocate for LGBT rights.
Before his academic career, Poe was a Methodist minister with a master of divinity degree from Emory University in Atlanta.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments