10 authors coming to Kansas City area you’ll want to see

Melissa Hartwig
Sports nutritionist and co-creator of the Whole30 program will appear for “The Whole30 Cookbook.” 7 p.m. Jan. 19. Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th. rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126
Sister Souljah
Author, activist, recording artist and film producer will speak as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture Series. 6 p.m. Jan. 24. Swinney Recreation Center, UMKC, 5030 Holmes. info.umkc.edu/diversity
Brit Bennett
One of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 honorees for 2016 will appear for her first novel, “The Mothers.” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch, 4801 Main. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com, 816-701-3400
Deepak Chopra
World-renowned speaker and author will address experiencing higher consciousness, transformation and healing in his discussion of his new book, “You Are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters.” 7 p.m. Feb. 22. $45. Carlsen Center Yardley Hall, 12345 College, Overland Park. jccc.edu/performing-arts-series, 913-469-4445
Stephen Kinzer
Journalist who worked more than 20 years as a foreign correspondent with The New York Times will speak on “America’s Misadventures in the Middle East: Is There a Way Out?” as part of Visiting Scholar Lecture Series. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Arrupe Hall Auditorium, Rockhurst University, 54th and Troost. rockhurst.edu/artsandletters, 816-501-4828
Alex George
Englishman who is a former corporate lawyer in London and Paris but now lives in Columbia will appear for “Setting Free The Kites.” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock. mystorycenter.org or rainydaybooks.com, 816-883-4900
Jericho Brown
Winner of the Whiting Award and the American Book Award will appear as part of Midwest Poets Series. 7 p.m. March 2. $3. Arrupe Hall Auditorium, Rockhurst University, 54th and Troost. rockhurst.edu/artsandletters, 816-501-4607
Julia Alvarez
Author of 19 books, including “In the Time of the Butterflies” and “Return to Sender,” will speak as part of NEA Big Read/Read Across Lawrence. 7 p.m. March 5. Free. Lied Center, 1600 Stewart, Lawrence. lied.ku.edu, 785-864-2787
Henry W. Bloch and John Herron
Founder of H&R Block will discuss the new biography about him, “Navigating a Life: Henry Bloch in WWII,” with his co-author. 6:30 p.m. March 29. Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch, 4801 Main. kclibrary.org, 816-235-1168 or 816-701-3400
Andrew McCarthy
Author of the bestselling travel memoir “The Longest Way Home” will appear for “Just Fly Away.” 7 p.m. April 18. Free. Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock. mystorycenter.org or rainydaybooks.com, 816-883-4900
