Charlie Daniels thinks Taco Bell should stop fiddling around with the Illuminati

Star Sessions with the Rural Grit All-Stars

Star Sessions featured the Rural Grit All-Stars on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, hosted by Timothy Finn live at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. The performers were Betse Ellis on fiddle, Clarke Wyatt on guitar and banjo, Chris DeVictor on bass, and Mark Smeltzer on assorted instruments. This song is titled "Mushering Around."