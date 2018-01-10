“The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject,” singer Charlie Daniels tweeted Monday night, slamming a “Belluminati” Taco Bell commercial.
Charlie Daniels thinks Taco Bell should stop fiddling around with the Illuminati

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 09:27 AM

The devil went down to Georgia, but it looks like Charlie Daniels won’t be heading for the border anytime soon.

The singer tweeted at Taco Bell about one of its commercials Monday night and issued the fast-food chain a warning via Twitter.

“The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject,” the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer tweeted.

Daniels, who is not shy about his conservative politics, apparently got his Chalupas in a twist over Taco Bell’s “Belluminati” ad campaign hawking its dollar menu.

The campaign uses conspiracy language and imagery to reveal the “powerful connection between the dollar and Taco Bell,” according to Business Insider.

The pitch: Buying something off the dollar menu gives you entree to the “not-so-secret secret” Belluminati.

Here’s one of the campaign’s new 30-second spots.

USA Todays’ For The Win went digging around on YouTube and found that Daniels is not the only person who suspects a connection between Mexican fast food and the nefarious Illuminati.

It found dozens of videos accusing Taco Bell of using occult symbolism in the commercials and flaunting its real-life Iluminati connections. People have been swapping similar “theories” on Twitter, too.

Charlie. Is. Not. Alone.

MSN reported that Taco Bell had not yet responded to its request for comment on Daniels’ tweet, “possibly because they’re awaiting guidance on a response from the Lizard People who control the Pentagon.”

But Twitter had plenty to say about his warning.

Tweeted one person: “Welcome to Taco Bell, Mr. Daniels, can I take your NEW WORLD ORDER?”

