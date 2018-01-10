Charlie Daniels thinks Taco Bell should stop fiddling around with the Illuminati

The devil went down to Georgia, but it looks like Charlie Daniels won’t be heading for the border anytime soon.
The singer tweeted at Taco Bell about one of its commercials Monday night and issued the fast-food chain a warning via Twitter.
“The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject,” the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer tweeted.
Hey Taco Bell— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 9, 2018
The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject
Daniels, who is not shy about his conservative politics, apparently got his Chalupas in a twist over Taco Bell’s “Belluminati” ad campaign hawking its dollar menu.
The campaign uses conspiracy language and imagery to reveal the “powerful connection between the dollar and Taco Bell,” according to Business Insider.
The pitch: Buying something off the dollar menu gives you entree to the “not-so-secret secret” Belluminati.
Here’s one of the campaign’s new 30-second spots.
USA Todays’ For The Win went digging around on YouTube and found that Daniels is not the only person who suspects a connection between Mexican fast food and the nefarious Illuminati.
It found dozens of videos accusing Taco Bell of using occult symbolism in the commercials and flaunting its real-life Iluminati connections. People have been swapping similar “theories” on Twitter, too.
Charlie. Is. Not. Alone.
Taco Bell is sick and super cancelled for that Illuminati commercial.— taymackdaddy (@rolyatmai) January 3, 2018
Hiding in plain sight - https://t.co/RTz7Djy4pe #Belluminati— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 9, 2018
MSN reported that Taco Bell had not yet responded to its request for comment on Daniels’ tweet, “possibly because they’re awaiting guidance on a response from the Lizard People who control the Pentagon.”
But Twitter had plenty to say about his warning.
Tweeted one person: “Welcome to Taco Bell, Mr. Daniels, can I take your NEW WORLD ORDER?”
In case you're wondering how 2018 is going so far, here's Charlie Daniels scolding Taco Bell for using an Illuminati parody in their advertisements.— ❄️ Christopher ❄️ (@LeChristopherAG) January 9, 2018
"Old man yells at tacos." https://t.co/YGo9XRsQl3
Congratulations if you had “Charlie Daniels scolds Taco Bell about the Illuminati” on your 2018 bingo card. https://t.co/Spn7mBC9dF— 0x0DEADA55 (@casio_juarez) January 9, 2018
Taco Bell makes 400 menu items w 3 ingredients. They ARE the illuminati charlie. W fire sauce. https://t.co/CQQ9sXugKX— Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) January 9, 2018
Tacominatti (N) : a stable genius who fears global conspiracy in the form of terrible fast food tacos.— Jason Brown (@comicjbrown) January 9, 2018
Man I really wish @tacobell would make a commercial where a kid has a fiddle contest against the devil to win a burrito or something.— Isaac Hoskins (@isaachoskins) January 9, 2018
Charlie Daniels vs Taco Bell and the Illuminati is the fight that I came here for.— Stoney's tweetpage (@5T0NEY) January 10, 2018
