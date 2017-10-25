KCAI students will give pumpkin-carving demonstrations at the Crestwood Shops in Brookside on Oct. 26. Creative drinks and shopping will be available too.
Entertainment

Updated Halloween events: Trick-or-treating, haunted houses, pumpkins, mazes

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

October 25, 2017 2:03 PM

Haunted houses and tours

Through Oct. 31

3rd Street Asylum

Haunted house in abandoned high school. Hours vary, Oct. 26-29 and 31. 200 E. Third, Bonner Springs. 3rdstreetasylum.com. $25.

Edge of Hell, Beast and Macabre Cinema

The West Bottoms is home to three of the Midwest’s top haunted attractions. Edge of Hell and Beast are open 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, plus Oct. 26-31, through Nov. 4. Macabre Cinema is open 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, plus Oct. 26-31. 1300 W. 12th. edgeofhell.com, kcbeast.com and macabrecinema.com, 816-842-4280. $27.

Mount Washington Manor Haunted House

Family-friendly experience in 95-year-old Masonic temple. 7-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 9515 E. Independence Ave., Independence. eventbrite.com. Phone. $5-$10.

Oct. 27

Paranormal Nights

Kansas City Paranormal. 8 p.m. Dillingham Home & Museum, 101 S.W. 15th, Blue Springs. eventbrite.com/event/38297987311. $50.

Oct. 27-28

Ghost Tours

Tours leave every 15 minutes. 6:30 p.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $15.

Haunted Ghost Tours

Tour of 1859 Jail and Marshal’s Home and covered wagon ride around the Independence Square to learn more grisly history. 7, 8 and 9 p.m. 217 N. Main. jchs.org, 816-252-7454. $15-$20.

Paranormal Investigations

10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $50.

Oct. 28

Cemetery Crawl

9 a.m.-4 p.m. National Frontier Trails Museum, 318 W. Pacific, Independence. ci.independence.mo.us/nftm, 816-325-7575. $25.

Fort Leavenworth Haunted Tours

7 p.m. Old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks 1301 N. Warehouse, Fort Leavenworth. ffam.us. $15.

Paranormal Night

Kansas City Paranormal. 8 p.m. McInteer Mansion, 1301 Kansas, Atchison. eventbrite.com/event/37970811720. $50.

Walk With Civil War Spirits

7 p.m. Lone Jack Civil War Museum, 301 S. Bynum, Lone Jack. historiclonejack.org, 816-697-8833. $5.

Forests and fun

Through Oct. 29

Exiled KC

Hike more than a mile through dark, creepy forest. 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 20-21 and 26-29. ZipKC, 12829 Loring, Bonner Springs. exiledkc.com, 913-276-0018. $25.

Oct. 26

Enchanted Forest

Puppets, musicians and singers along trail around Rose’s Pond. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa. lenexa.com, 913-477-7500. Free.

Oct. 27-28

Enchanted Forest

7-9 p.m. George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck, Independence. georgeowensnaturepark.org, 816-325-7115. $3.

Pumpkins and corn mazes

Through Oct. 28

Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Also, petting zoo, playground, train ride and zipline. 6-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 20156 S. Missouri 291, Pleasant Hill. shucksmaze.com, 816-944-3650. $4-$11.

Through Oct. 29

Liberty Corn Maze

Maze design is “Farm to Table.” 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 17607 N.E. 52nd, Liberty. libertycornmaze.wix.com/liberty-corn-maze, 816-820-5388. $8-$10.

Through Oct. 31

Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch

Train and wagon rides, pig races, petting farm and live entertainment. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 17607 N.E. 52nd, Liberty. carolynscountrycousins.com. $8.95-$20.

Faulkner’s Pumpkin Ranch

Pumpkins, hayrides, pony rides, zipline, petting farm and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Faulkner’s Ranch, 10600 Raytown Road. faulknersranch.com/pumpkin-season, 816-761-5055. $5-$9.

Johnson Farms

Pumpkins, hayrides, play areas and farm animals. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 17701 Holmes, Belton. johnsonfarms.net, 816-331-1067. $7-$13.

KC Pumpkin Patch

Stage shows, paintball gallery, haunted trailer, concessions and more in addition to pumpkins and gourds. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 13875 S. Gardner, Olathe. kcpumpkinpatch.com. $5-$9.95.

Louisburg Cider Mill Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 14730 Kansas 68, Louisburg. louisburgcidermill.com, 913-837-5202. $6-$10.

Pumpkin Hollow

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org. $9-$10.

Through Nov. 2

Fall Festival

Pumpkin patch, hayrides and country store. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Weston Red Barn Farm. westonredbarnfarm.com, 816-386-5437. Free.

Oct. 27-28

Haunted Maze

7-10 p.m. Sylvia Bailey Farm Park, 1800 S.E. Ranson, Lee’s Summit. lsparks.net, 816-969-1500. $5.

Festivals, parades and special events

Oct. 27-28

Night of the Living Farm

Scary and non-scary activities alike. 6-9 p.m. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org. $9-$10.

Oct. 28

Historical Hauntings

Hayrides, farmstead tours, trick-or-treating and costume contests. 6-8:30 p.m. Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th. shawneetown.org. 913-248-2360. Free; $1 suggested donation.

Halloween: Winter Is Here!

Twelve parties and costume contest with $15,000 in prizes. 7 p.m. Kansas City Live, 14th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com. $25.

Independence Halloween Parade

10 a.m. Historic Independence Square. ichamber.biz. Free.

Pumpkin Palooza

Free treats, music, hayrides, bounce house and other activities. 6-8 p.m. Memorial Park, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton. beltonparks.org. 816-348-7400. Free.

Oct. 28-29

Underwater Pumpkin Carving

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sea Life Kansas City, 2745 Grand. visitsealife.com/kansas-city. 816-471-4386. Included in regular admission, $12-$20.

Nov. 4

Central Avenue Dia de los Muertos Parade

6 p.m. Sixth Street to 17th Street on Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kan., 913-707-4622. cabakck.org/dia-de-muertos. Free.

Nov. 5

Día De Los Muertos

Annual Day of the Dead Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278. Free.

More kids’ stuff

Through Oct. 29

Fall Harvest Days

Hayrides, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Paradise Park, 1021 N.E. Colbern, Lee’s Summit. paradise-park.com, 816-246-5224. $7.

Oct. 26

Halloween Boo Bash

Games, contests, candy and other activities. 6-8 p.m. Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th, Gardner. gardnerkansas.gov, 913-856-0936. $2-$4.

Oct. 28

Boos, Barks & Badges Halloween Parade

Costume contest followed by parade and trick-or-treating. 9 a.m. City Hall Plaza, Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org, 816-246-6598. Free.

Halloween Trunk or Treat

2-4 p.m. Wyandotte County Fairgrounds, 13700 Polfer, Kansas City, Kan. visitkansascityks.com. $5.

Kid Safe Halloween

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 N.E. Barry. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com, 816-792-2655. Free.

Healthy Halloween Spooktacular

Photo booth, creepy crafts, haunted hallway and healthy snacks. 9-11 a.m. Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood, Roeland Park. jcprd.com, 913-826-3160. Free.

Spookfest

5-8 p.m. Science City, Union Station. unionstation.org/sciencecity. $6-$8.

Trick-or-Treating

2-4 p.m. Downtown Overland Park. downtownop.org/halloween. Free.

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street

10 a.m.-noon. Main Street, between 10th and 12th Streets, Blue Springs. business.bluespringschamber.com. Free.

Trunk or Treat

3-5 p.m. Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren. thelibertyclinic.com. Free.

Oct. 28-29

Boo-Tastic Fun

Photos with Wicked Queen, StoneLion Puppet Theatre and other entertainment. Noon-4 p.m. Crown Center Shops, Level 1 Atrium. crowncenter.com, 816-274-8444. Free.

Brick or Treat

Legoland Discovery Center, 2475 Grand. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/kansascity, 816-471-4386. $15-$19.

Oct. 29-30

Boo at the Zoo

Children can trick-or-treat while enjoying Halloween-themed activities and entertainment. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-513-5800. Included in admission, $11.50-$14.50.

Oct. 31

Brookside Trick or Treat Street

4-6 p.m. Brookside Shopping District, 63rd and Wornall. brooksidekc.org, 816-523-5553. Free.

Northland Halloween

5-9 p.m. Zona Rosa, 8721 N. Stoddard. northlandhalloween.org, 816-587-8180. Free.

Spooktacular Strings

Children’s event with symphony performance and instrument petting zoo. 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway. kcsymphony.org, 816-471-0400. $5.

Trick or Treat

5:30-8 p.m. Alcott Arts Center, 180 S. 18th, Kansas City, Kan. alcottartscenter.org, 913-233-2787. Free.

Sporty stuff

Oct. 28

The Running Dead 5K

Free zombie makeup. 11 a.m. Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Bonner Springs. runningdeadkc.com, 913-721-2110. $30-$40.

Monster Dash 5K

Plus Lil Monsters Fun Run ($12-$15). 7 p.m. City Market, 20 E. Fifth. kcmonsterdash.com, 816-569-4508. $32-$40.

Spooky Skate

Costume contest, games, trunk and treat and photo booth. 2-4 p.m. Line Creek Community Center, 5940 N.W. Waukomis. kcparks.org. 816-513-0760. $6 (free if you wear costume).

Other entertainment

Through Oct. 29

Halloween Haunt

Seven roller coasters, eight mazes, six skeleton-key rooms, scare zones, all-new acrobat show and more. 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. worldsoffun.com, 816-454-4545. $37-$59.

Through Nov. 4

“Chainsaw: The Musical”

Kokopelli Theatre Company. 8 p.m. Oct. 26-28, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Nov. 2-4; closes Nov. 4. Arts Asylum, 1000 E. Ninth. eventbrite.com/event/36446009997. $25.

Through Nov. 10

“Click Clack Boo: A Tricky Treat”

Theatre for Young America. 10 a.m. Oct. 26, 10 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Oct. 30, 10 a.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m. Nov. 7, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 8-9, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 10; closes Nov. 10. H&R Block City Stage Theater, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. unionstation.org or tya.org, 816-460-2020 or 816-460-2083. $11.

Oct. 26

Carved

Carving demonstrations by KCAI students, creative libations and shopping. 5-9 p.m. Crestwood Shops, 55th Street between Brookside Boulevard and Oak Street. kcai.edu/event/celebrate-season-us-carved. Free.

Oct. 27

Halloween Party

7 p.m. Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows, Liberty. belvoirwinery.com. 816-200-1811. $80.

North Star Community Band Concert: “Freaky Friday”

7:30 p.m. Oak Park High School Auditorium, 825 N.E. 79th Terrace, Gladstone. nstarband.org. Free.

Oct. 27-28

Halloween Bar Crawl

8 p.m. Waldo area, 75th and Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/33434930778 and eventbrite.com/event/33714299377. $15-$20.

Kansas City Horror Play Festival

Six new plays each night. 7 p.m. Buffalo Room, 817 Westport. eventbrite.com/event/37955209052. $20-$35.

Oct. 28

Bacchus Bash

8 p.m. Tiffany Ballroom, Masonic Temple, 903 Harrison. eventbrite.com/event/35206229781. $60-$80.

Burlesque Downtown Underground

Halloween performance for adults. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Opera House KC, 500 Walnut. kcburlesque.com. $15-$25.

City of Fountains Sisters Haunted Pub Crawl

9 p.m. Missie B’s, 805 W. 39th. eventbrite.com/event/38647723381. $35.

“Game of Thrones” Halloween Costume Themed Pub Crawl

5-9 p.m. Westport Ale House, 4128 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/38666738255. $10-$20.

Growl-O-Ween

Treats for dogs at Plaza shops, photos and costume contest. Noon-3 p.m. Mill Creek Park, 50 W. 47th. countryclubplaza.com/event/growl-o-ween-with-three-dog-bakery, 816-753-3647. $10-$15 per dog.

Halloween Bash: Kansas City

10 p.m. KC Mingles, 8625 Troost. eventbrite.com/event/37651203764. $25-$350.

Ripper Halloween Party

7 p.m.-midnight. Big Rip Brewing Co., 216 E. Ninth, North Kansas City. bigripbrewing.com. $35.

Oct. 28-29

Prowl-o-Ween Festival

Haunted house, trick-or-treating and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory, 3783 Kansas 68, Louisburg. saveoursiberians.org. $9.

Oct. 29

BarkHappy KC Masquerade Bash

Dog treats and goody bags. Benefits Wayside Waifs. 6 p.m. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 4040 Mill. eventbrite.com/event/38371292569. $12-$15.

Overland Park Orchestra Halloween Concert

3 p.m. Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty, Overland Park. oporchestra.com. 913-268-7376. Free.

SocialHeart’s Rockin’ Halloween

6-11 p.m. Record Bar, 1520 Grand. social-heart.org/event/rockin-halloween-2017. $15-$20.

Oct. 31

Bar K’s Howl-O-Weenie Bash

Haunted dog house, trick-or-treating and goodie bags. 7 p.m. Bar K Lab, 515 Liberty. barkdogbar.com. $5-$15.

Foxy By Proxy Revue’s Halloween Hextravaganza

9 p.m. Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts, Lawrence. libertyhall.net, 785-749-1972. $12-$15.

Screenland at the Symphony: “Nosferatu”

With organist Dorothy Papadakos. 7 p.m. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway. kcsymphony.org, 816-471-0400. $25-$45.

Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

