Updated Halloween events: Trick-or-treating, haunted houses, pumpkins, mazes

Haunted houses and tours
Through Oct. 31
3rd Street Asylum
Haunted house in abandoned high school. Hours vary, Oct. 26-29 and 31. 200 E. Third, Bonner Springs. 3rdstreetasylum.com. $25.
Edge of Hell, Beast and Macabre Cinema
The West Bottoms is home to three of the Midwest’s top haunted attractions. Edge of Hell and Beast are open 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, plus Oct. 26-31, through Nov. 4. Macabre Cinema is open 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, plus Oct. 26-31. 1300 W. 12th. edgeofhell.com, kcbeast.com and macabrecinema.com, 816-842-4280. $27.
Mount Washington Manor Haunted House
Family-friendly experience in 95-year-old Masonic temple. 7-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 9515 E. Independence Ave., Independence. eventbrite.com. Phone. $5-$10.
Oct. 27
Paranormal Nights
Kansas City Paranormal. 8 p.m. Dillingham Home & Museum, 101 S.W. 15th, Blue Springs. eventbrite.com/event/38297987311. $50.
Oct. 27-28
Ghost Tours
Tours leave every 15 minutes. 6:30 p.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $15.
Haunted Ghost Tours
Tour of 1859 Jail and Marshal’s Home and covered wagon ride around the Independence Square to learn more grisly history. 7, 8 and 9 p.m. 217 N. Main. jchs.org, 816-252-7454. $15-$20.
Paranormal Investigations
10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $50.
Oct. 28
Cemetery Crawl
9 a.m.-4 p.m. National Frontier Trails Museum, 318 W. Pacific, Independence. ci.independence.mo.us/nftm, 816-325-7575. $25.
Fort Leavenworth Haunted Tours
7 p.m. Old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks 1301 N. Warehouse, Fort Leavenworth. ffam.us. $15.
Paranormal Night
Kansas City Paranormal. 8 p.m. McInteer Mansion, 1301 Kansas, Atchison. eventbrite.com/event/37970811720. $50.
Walk With Civil War Spirits
7 p.m. Lone Jack Civil War Museum, 301 S. Bynum, Lone Jack. historiclonejack.org, 816-697-8833. $5.
Forests and fun
Through Oct. 29
Exiled KC
Hike more than a mile through dark, creepy forest. 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 20-21 and 26-29. ZipKC, 12829 Loring, Bonner Springs. exiledkc.com, 913-276-0018. $25.
Oct. 26
Enchanted Forest
Puppets, musicians and singers along trail around Rose’s Pond. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa. lenexa.com, 913-477-7500. Free.
Oct. 27-28
Enchanted Forest
7-9 p.m. George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck, Independence. georgeowensnaturepark.org, 816-325-7115. $3.
Pumpkins and corn mazes
Through Oct. 28
Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Also, petting zoo, playground, train ride and zipline. 6-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 20156 S. Missouri 291, Pleasant Hill. shucksmaze.com, 816-944-3650. $4-$11.
Through Oct. 29
Liberty Corn Maze
Maze design is “Farm to Table.” 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 17607 N.E. 52nd, Liberty. libertycornmaze.wix.com/liberty-corn-maze, 816-820-5388. $8-$10.
Through Oct. 31
Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch
Train and wagon rides, pig races, petting farm and live entertainment. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 17607 N.E. 52nd, Liberty. carolynscountrycousins.com. $8.95-$20.
Faulkner’s Pumpkin Ranch
Pumpkins, hayrides, pony rides, zipline, petting farm and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Faulkner’s Ranch, 10600 Raytown Road. faulknersranch.com/pumpkin-season, 816-761-5055. $5-$9.
Johnson Farms
Pumpkins, hayrides, play areas and farm animals. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 17701 Holmes, Belton. johnsonfarms.net, 816-331-1067. $7-$13.
KC Pumpkin Patch
Stage shows, paintball gallery, haunted trailer, concessions and more in addition to pumpkins and gourds. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 13875 S. Gardner, Olathe. kcpumpkinpatch.com. $5-$9.95.
Louisburg Cider Mill Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 14730 Kansas 68, Louisburg. louisburgcidermill.com, 913-837-5202. $6-$10.
Pumpkin Hollow
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org. $9-$10.
Through Nov. 2
Fall Festival
Pumpkin patch, hayrides and country store. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Weston Red Barn Farm. westonredbarnfarm.com, 816-386-5437. Free.
Oct. 27-28
Haunted Maze
7-10 p.m. Sylvia Bailey Farm Park, 1800 S.E. Ranson, Lee’s Summit. lsparks.net, 816-969-1500. $5.
Festivals, parades and special events
Oct. 27-28
Night of the Living Farm
Scary and non-scary activities alike. 6-9 p.m. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org. $9-$10.
Oct. 28
Historical Hauntings
Hayrides, farmstead tours, trick-or-treating and costume contests. 6-8:30 p.m. Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th. shawneetown.org. 913-248-2360. Free; $1 suggested donation.
Halloween: Winter Is Here!
Twelve parties and costume contest with $15,000 in prizes. 7 p.m. Kansas City Live, 14th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com. $25.
Independence Halloween Parade
10 a.m. Historic Independence Square. ichamber.biz. Free.
Pumpkin Palooza
Free treats, music, hayrides, bounce house and other activities. 6-8 p.m. Memorial Park, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton. beltonparks.org. 816-348-7400. Free.
Oct. 28-29
Underwater Pumpkin Carving
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sea Life Kansas City, 2745 Grand. visitsealife.com/kansas-city. 816-471-4386. Included in regular admission, $12-$20.
Nov. 4
Central Avenue Dia de los Muertos Parade
6 p.m. Sixth Street to 17th Street on Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kan., 913-707-4622. cabakck.org/dia-de-muertos. Free.
Nov. 5
Día De Los Muertos
Annual Day of the Dead Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278. Free.
More kids’ stuff
Through Oct. 29
Fall Harvest Days
Hayrides, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Paradise Park, 1021 N.E. Colbern, Lee’s Summit. paradise-park.com, 816-246-5224. $7.
Oct. 26
Halloween Boo Bash
Games, contests, candy and other activities. 6-8 p.m. Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th, Gardner. gardnerkansas.gov, 913-856-0936. $2-$4.
Oct. 28
Boos, Barks & Badges Halloween Parade
Costume contest followed by parade and trick-or-treating. 9 a.m. City Hall Plaza, Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org, 816-246-6598. Free.
Halloween Trunk or Treat
2-4 p.m. Wyandotte County Fairgrounds, 13700 Polfer, Kansas City, Kan. visitkansascityks.com. $5.
Kid Safe Halloween
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 N.E. Barry. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com, 816-792-2655. Free.
Healthy Halloween Spooktacular
Photo booth, creepy crafts, haunted hallway and healthy snacks. 9-11 a.m. Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood, Roeland Park. jcprd.com, 913-826-3160. Free.
Spookfest
5-8 p.m. Science City, Union Station. unionstation.org/sciencecity. $6-$8.
Trick-or-Treating
2-4 p.m. Downtown Overland Park. downtownop.org/halloween. Free.
Trick-or-Treat on Main Street
10 a.m.-noon. Main Street, between 10th and 12th Streets, Blue Springs. business.bluespringschamber.com. Free.
Trunk or Treat
3-5 p.m. Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren. thelibertyclinic.com. Free.
Oct. 28-29
Boo-Tastic Fun
Photos with Wicked Queen, StoneLion Puppet Theatre and other entertainment. Noon-4 p.m. Crown Center Shops, Level 1 Atrium. crowncenter.com, 816-274-8444. Free.
Brick or Treat
Legoland Discovery Center, 2475 Grand. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/kansascity, 816-471-4386. $15-$19.
Oct. 29-30
Boo at the Zoo
Children can trick-or-treat while enjoying Halloween-themed activities and entertainment. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-513-5800. Included in admission, $11.50-$14.50.
Oct. 31
Brookside Trick or Treat Street
4-6 p.m. Brookside Shopping District, 63rd and Wornall. brooksidekc.org, 816-523-5553. Free.
Northland Halloween
5-9 p.m. Zona Rosa, 8721 N. Stoddard. northlandhalloween.org, 816-587-8180. Free.
Spooktacular Strings
Children’s event with symphony performance and instrument petting zoo. 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway. kcsymphony.org, 816-471-0400. $5.
Trick or Treat
5:30-8 p.m. Alcott Arts Center, 180 S. 18th, Kansas City, Kan. alcottartscenter.org, 913-233-2787. Free.
Sporty stuff
Oct. 28
The Running Dead 5K
Free zombie makeup. 11 a.m. Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Bonner Springs. runningdeadkc.com, 913-721-2110. $30-$40.
Monster Dash 5K
Plus Lil Monsters Fun Run ($12-$15). 7 p.m. City Market, 20 E. Fifth. kcmonsterdash.com, 816-569-4508. $32-$40.
Spooky Skate
Costume contest, games, trunk and treat and photo booth. 2-4 p.m. Line Creek Community Center, 5940 N.W. Waukomis. kcparks.org. 816-513-0760. $6 (free if you wear costume).
Other entertainment
Through Oct. 29
Halloween Haunt
Seven roller coasters, eight mazes, six skeleton-key rooms, scare zones, all-new acrobat show and more. 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. worldsoffun.com, 816-454-4545. $37-$59.
Through Nov. 4
“Chainsaw: The Musical”
Kokopelli Theatre Company. 8 p.m. Oct. 26-28, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Nov. 2-4; closes Nov. 4. Arts Asylum, 1000 E. Ninth. eventbrite.com/event/36446009997. $25.
Through Nov. 10
“Click Clack Boo: A Tricky Treat”
Theatre for Young America. 10 a.m. Oct. 26, 10 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Oct. 30, 10 a.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m. Nov. 7, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 8-9, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 10; closes Nov. 10. H&R Block City Stage Theater, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. unionstation.org or tya.org, 816-460-2020 or 816-460-2083. $11.
Oct. 26
Carved
Carving demonstrations by KCAI students, creative libations and shopping. 5-9 p.m. Crestwood Shops, 55th Street between Brookside Boulevard and Oak Street. kcai.edu/event/celebrate-season-us-carved. Free.
Oct. 27
Halloween Party
7 p.m. Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows, Liberty. belvoirwinery.com. 816-200-1811. $80.
North Star Community Band Concert: “Freaky Friday”
7:30 p.m. Oak Park High School Auditorium, 825 N.E. 79th Terrace, Gladstone. nstarband.org. Free.
Oct. 27-28
Halloween Bar Crawl
8 p.m. Waldo area, 75th and Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/33434930778 and eventbrite.com/event/33714299377. $15-$20.
Kansas City Horror Play Festival
Six new plays each night. 7 p.m. Buffalo Room, 817 Westport. eventbrite.com/event/37955209052. $20-$35.
Oct. 28
Bacchus Bash
8 p.m. Tiffany Ballroom, Masonic Temple, 903 Harrison. eventbrite.com/event/35206229781. $60-$80.
Burlesque Downtown Underground
Halloween performance for adults. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Opera House KC, 500 Walnut. kcburlesque.com. $15-$25.
City of Fountains Sisters Haunted Pub Crawl
9 p.m. Missie B’s, 805 W. 39th. eventbrite.com/event/38647723381. $35.
“Game of Thrones” Halloween Costume Themed Pub Crawl
5-9 p.m. Westport Ale House, 4128 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/38666738255. $10-$20.
Growl-O-Ween
Treats for dogs at Plaza shops, photos and costume contest. Noon-3 p.m. Mill Creek Park, 50 W. 47th. countryclubplaza.com/event/growl-o-ween-with-three-dog-bakery, 816-753-3647. $10-$15 per dog.
Halloween Bash: Kansas City
10 p.m. KC Mingles, 8625 Troost. eventbrite.com/event/37651203764. $25-$350.
Ripper Halloween Party
7 p.m.-midnight. Big Rip Brewing Co., 216 E. Ninth, North Kansas City. bigripbrewing.com. $35.
Oct. 28-29
Prowl-o-Ween Festival
Haunted house, trick-or-treating and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory, 3783 Kansas 68, Louisburg. saveoursiberians.org. $9.
Oct. 29
BarkHappy KC Masquerade Bash
Dog treats and goody bags. Benefits Wayside Waifs. 6 p.m. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 4040 Mill. eventbrite.com/event/38371292569. $12-$15.
Overland Park Orchestra Halloween Concert
3 p.m. Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty, Overland Park. oporchestra.com. 913-268-7376. Free.
SocialHeart’s Rockin’ Halloween
6-11 p.m. Record Bar, 1520 Grand. social-heart.org/event/rockin-halloween-2017. $15-$20.
Oct. 31
Bar K’s Howl-O-Weenie Bash
Haunted dog house, trick-or-treating and goodie bags. 7 p.m. Bar K Lab, 515 Liberty. barkdogbar.com. $5-$15.
Foxy By Proxy Revue’s Halloween Hextravaganza
9 p.m. Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts, Lawrence. libertyhall.net, 785-749-1972. $12-$15.
Screenland at the Symphony: “Nosferatu”
With organist Dorothy Papadakos. 7 p.m. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway. kcsymphony.org, 816-471-0400. $25-$45.
