KC events May 11-17: Branford Marsalis, KC Triathlon, Neil deGrasse Tyson

“9 to 5: The Musical”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
Dolly Parton co-starred in the 1980 movie about three female co-workers who terrorize their sexist boss and also wrote the theme song, so it makes sense she composed a musical version of “9 to 5” for the stage. It had only a brief run on Broadway in 2009, but it received four Tony Award nominations and has been popular in regional productions. Runs through May 21. 816-569-3226. metkc.org. $24-$54.
Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling
7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Helzberg Hall
Born into the first family of Louisiana jazz musicians, Branford Marsalis is a saxophone legend, and he has expanded his repertoire to include classical music. As a bandleader, he and his quartet teamed with vocalist Kurt Elling for “Upward Spiral” last year and earned a Grammy nomination for best jazz vocal album. Kauffman Center. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $35.50-$75.50.
Kansas City Ballet, “Director’s Choice”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
The works of three choreographic masters will make their Kansas City premieres in the ballet’s spring production. Jerome Robbins’ jazz-infused “Interplay,” Val Caniparoli’s “The Lottery” (based on Shirley Jackson’s short story about a small town’s shocking annual ritual) and George Balanchine’s classical “Theme and Variations” will provide a triple treat for audiences. Runs through May 21. Kauffman Center. 816-931-8993. kcballet.org. $35.50-$125.50.
Downtown Open Urban Golf Tournament
1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Washington Square Park
With players teeing off from rooftops, pitching from sidewalks and putting on street corners, this is hardly a typical golf tournament. For its second annual event, KC Crew has enlisted local architects and construction companies to design a course that includes landmarks from the River Market to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, with every hole a short walk from streetcar stops. eventbrite.com/event/33121920556. $25; viewing free.
Anna Quindlen
6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and best-selling author will discuss her creative process and writing craft as part of the Story Center Speakers Series. Anna Quindlen has written eight novels, including “Object Lessons,” “One True Thing” and “Black and Blue,” and her newest is “Miller’s Valley.” 816-883-4900. mystorycenter.org. Free.
Go Bowling 400
6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Kansas Speedway
You can never be sure what the race will be called from year to year, and now the series name has changed as well. But the Go Bowling 400 is a race in NASCAR’s top series (the Monster Energy Cup, previously the Sprint Cup), and the likes of Jimmy Johnson, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano will be matching wits, carburetors and fuel strategies. Also, Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. 913-328-3300. kansasspeedway.com. $29-$149.
Chance the Rapper
8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Providence Amphitheater
This Chicago performer has become wildly popular the last couple of years. Chance the Rapper won three Grammy awards, including for best rap album, last year with “Coloring Book.” His concerts have sold out from coast to coast, and his local stop is no exception. Also sold out are upcoming appearances in St. Paul, Minn. (May 11), St. Louis (May 14) and Pittsburgh (May 20), so you’ll need to plan way ahead (or find tickets on the secondary market) if you want to see him. 913-825-3400. providenceamp.com. Tickets to the officially sold-out show were $29.50-$69.50.
Neil Berg’s “100 Years of Broadway”
8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Yardley Hall
For those who prefer hearing Broadway hits without plots getting in the way, this acclaimed musical revue by composer and lyricist Neil Berg is just the ticket. Many of the actual stars from shows such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and others will re-create moments from some of the most popular Broadway musicals of the past century. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $28-$38.
KC Triathlon
7 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Longview Lake
So, you haven’t been training for the past several months, and you don’t even own a bicycle. That doesn’t mean you can’t go watch this ninth annual event, which actually consists of two triathlons (sprint: 0.5K swim, 20K bike and 5K run, and Olympic: 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run) plus a duathlon (1.5-mile run, 20K bike, 5K run). Relay teams also will take part in the Olympic triathlon. kansascitytriathlon.com. $105-$125.
Royals vs. Yankees
7:15 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, May 16-18, at Kauffman Stadium
While we wait for the Royals to make a big turnaround and recapture their glory days of 2014 and 2015, here’s another reason to take in a ballgame: They’re playing the New York Yankees. If nothing else, it will be a chance to see the Yankees’ rising young star, outfielder Aaron Judge. Also, vs. Orioles, 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 12; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 14. 800-676-9257. kansascity.royals.mlb.com. $19-$179.
Condoleezza Rice
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Kansas City Central Library
The secretary of state under President George W. Bush will appear for her new book, “Democracy: Stories From the Long Road to Freedom.” Now on the faculty at Stanford University, Condoleezza Rice will sit down with library director Crosby Kemper III for a wide-ranging discussion. All tickets for the event have been distributed, but it will be available to watch live at youtube.com/kclibrary. 816-701-3400. kclibrary.org. Free; event at capacity.
The Chainsmokers
7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Sprint Center
Rolling Stone described The Chainsmokers as “the country’s hottest pop duo” after they placed three singles in the top 10 last year, including “Closer,” which spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall won a Grammy Award in February for best dance recording and expect to release a debut album later this year. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $26-$77.50.
Neil deGrasse Tyson
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
So, how does an astrophysicist become so popular that he can appear at a concert venue and charge ticket prices higher than most of the music acts that appear there? Neil deGrasse Tyson does it the old-fashioned way: He makes the subject matter understandable and presents it in an entertaining way. The TV host and author of 13 books will appear for his latest work, “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. Tickets to the officially sold-out show were $69.50-$99.50.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Children’s Mercy Park
Nearly a third of the way through its 34-match schedule, Sporting is in solid position to earn a playoff spot in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. It rides a team-record 14-match home winning streak after a 2-0 victory last week over the New York Red Bulls. 913-387-3400. sportingkc.com. $35-$62.
