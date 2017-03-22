‘A Streetcar Named’ what? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant goes off the rails

One letter.
That’s all a contestant named Kevin needed on Tuesday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune” to guess the name of Tennessee Williams’ play, “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
This is what Kevin saw on the board: A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE.
He spun the wheel and earned a letter.
“K,” he said confidently.
A Streetcar Naked Desire?
“Noooo,” host Pat Sajak said.
When you're very dumb but also on Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/1ykUdRaZGs— Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) March 21, 2017
Twitter’s collective jaw dropped.
This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed "A Streetcar Naked Desire" I'm so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA— Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017
Puzzle on @WheelofFortune:— Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 21, 2017
" A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE."
Guy on the show calls for a K.
...A K?! #wheeloffortune pic.twitter.com/9YNvUSXWdm
Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017
Hey, Wheel of Fortune contestant who just tried to fill in A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE with a K, DM me - I'll buy you a beer or 20. pic.twitter.com/h1o5104fni— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 22, 2017
Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this:— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 21, 2017
A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE
He asked for a K.
I’m gonna go lie down.
MRW the guy on wheel of fortune guessed “A Streetcar Na_ed Desire” was “A Streetcar Naked Desire." pic.twitter.com/JKJrc7PL6G— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 22, 2017
When the next contestant guessed correctly, Sajak joked, “I’d rather see Kevin’s play.
Comments