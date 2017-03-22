Entertainment

March 22, 2017 8:59 AM

‘A Streetcar Named’ what? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant goes off the rails

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

One letter.

That’s all a contestant named Kevin needed on Tuesday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune” to guess the name of Tennessee Williams’ play, “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

This is what Kevin saw on the board: A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE.

He spun the wheel and earned a letter.

“K,” he said confidently.

A Streetcar Naked Desire?

“Noooo,” host Pat Sajak said.

Twitter’s collective jaw dropped.

When the next contestant guessed correctly, Sajak joked, “I’d rather see Kevin’s play.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

View more video

Entertainment Videos