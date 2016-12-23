Updated: New Year’s Eve celebrations around Kansas City

Union Station
The Dave Stephens Band will provide the big-band music for New Year’s Swingin’ Eve, with two dance areas in the Sprint Festival Plaza at Union Station. Admission will cover party favors, drinks, hot appetizers and a midnight champagne toast. The dance band KC Flo will also play. $110. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org/ events/new-years- swingin-eve.
KC Live Block
NYE Live, beginning at 9 p.m., will include access to all venues of KC Live, with all-inclusive food and drink packages, live entertainment, party favors, champagne toasts and a countdown to midnight with a Times Square-style ball drop. $70-$175. 816-842-1045. nye-live.com/ kansas-city.
Uptown Theater
Only at the Uptown’s New Year’s Eve Bash will you find a craft beer garden to go with the open bar and DJs. Other draws are heavy appetizers and a laser show, with dinner available if you go the VIP route. $55-$125. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater .com.
Scottish Rite Temple
A throng of 2,500 is expected in the nearly 90-year-old edifice for NYE at the Temple VII, which boasts six hours of unlimited drinks, 10 bars, eight party areas, five DJs, a balloon drop, a huge LED screen and lasers. There’s even free parking. $60-$249. nyekc.com.
Madrid Theater
White Party II will give partiers the chance to ring in the new year in a historic theater in the heart of midtown Kansas City. DJs will play today’s hottest dance music, and there will be party favors and unlimited premium drink packages. $40-$125. kansascity-newyears eve.com.
Californos
With four entertainment areas on four levels under one roof, the Black Party XIII will provide music for just about every taste, including DJ Architekt on the main stage. Other highlights are unlimited premium drinks, a buffet and a champagne toast. A shuttle service will provide transportation to and from the Sheraton Crown Center. $80-$119. blackpartykc.com.
Martini Corner
Countdown at the Corner has a simple premise: One ticket will let you celebrate in five bars: Sol Cantina, the Drop, Barrel 31, Ollies Local and Tower Tavern. Each ticket will cover unlimited drinks from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $40-$80. eventbrite.com.
Fun for kids
Children get to celebrate the new year early. Here are three events that have a lot of fun planned.
Kansas City Zoo
When it’s noon in Kansas City, it’s midnight in Kazakhstan, so maybe at least some of the animals won’t mind celebrating 12 hours early. Zoo Year’s Eve (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) will feature an interactive DJ, animal activities, photo booth and a ball drop at noon. Included with admission, $11.50-$14.50. 816-595-1234. kansascityzoo.org/ special-events/ zoo-years-eve.
Science City
It’s not against the law to learn something and have fun at the same time. That’s the idea at Union Station’s Science City, which will celebrate Noon Year’s Eve from noon to 7 p.m. with demonstrations and activities in the Demo Area. Parents are welcome. Included with admission, $11.50-$13.50. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org/ sciencecity/events/ noon-years-eve.
Wonderscope Children’s Museum
WonderEve activities will start at 9 a.m., with all eyes on the big countdown to noon. There will be a balloon artist, story time, art activity and treats including doughnut holes and juice. Mr. Stinky Feet will perform at 11 a.m., and he will lead the countdown fun that will include noisemakers, hats and a confetti shower. Included with admission, $6-$7. 913-287-8888. wonderscope.org.
Other party events
7th Street Casino
Drawings every half-hour. 913-371-3500. 7th-streetcasino.com.
75th and Wornall
Waldo Ball Drop. Free. waldokc.org.
Asa Sushi Hibachi Lounge
New Year’s Eve Black Tie Ball. $40-$125. 816-226-6527. eventbrite.com.
Allegro Ballroom
“Just Friends” New Year’s Eve Party. $85. eventbrite.com.
Blue Room
New Year’s Eve featuring Charles Williams and Genre with Paula Saunders. $80; $150 for couple. 816-474-6262. americanjazzmuseum.org.
Bristol Seafood Grill
Choice of lobster tail or surf-and-turf. $60. 816-448-600 or 913-663-5777. bristolseafoodgrill.com.
Casa Somerset
Buffet, snacks and champagne. 913-557-9288. casasomerset.com.
Common Grounds Roasterie Bistro
Visionary Impact Theater NYE Party. $150. eventbrite.com.
Dave & Buster’s
Family New Year’s Eve Event, $33.40-$38.64. Adult New Year’s Eve Event, $50.73-$68.57. 913-981-6815. dnb.ticketbud.com.
DoubleTree Overland Park
American Girl New Year’s Eve Pajama Rama. $209. 913-451-6100. doubletree.hilton.com.
Emaline Ballroom
Genesis New Year’s Eve Celebration. $45. genesiskc.com/ monthlyevent.
The Grille at Park Place
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party. $75. 913-766-0920. grilleatparkplace.com.
Hollywood Casino
Disco Dick and the Mirrorballs; fireworks display. 913-288-9300. hollywoodcasinokansas .com.
Howl at the Moon
Just Dance and Champagne Supernova packages. $95-$120. 816-471-4695. howlat themoon.com/kansas-city.
John’s Big Deck
New Year 2017. $30-$50. 816-255-3396. eventbrite.com.
Juke House
Ultimate NYE Affair 2017. $20-$30. eventbrite.com.
KC Mingles Nite Club
Steppers of KC New Year’s Eve. $25-$35. 816-876-3146. sokcparty.com.
Kelly’s Westport Inn
Irish New Year’s Eve. 816-561-5800. kellyswestportinn.com.
Lew’s Grill & Bar
New Year’s Eve Bash. $5. lewsgrillandbar.com.
Lifted Spirits Distillery
“Start the New Year with Lifted Spirits.” $75-$100. 816-866-1734. liftedspiritskc.com.
Michael Smith
New Year’s Eve five-course dinner. $110; $45 optional wine pairing. 816-842-2202. michaelsmithkc.com.
One Block South
Aces & Eights at Local Tap; DJ Chris Hernandez at Kanza Hall. $20. 913-451-0444. oneblocksouthkc.com.
Overland Park Ballroom and Social Club
New Year’s Eve Celebration. $65. 913-815-6790. overlandparkballroom .com.
RecordBar
“Roarin’ 1920s” New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Just and Victor & Penny. $25-$50. therecordbar.com.
Rhythm & Booze
Neon NYE KC 2017. $20. 816-221-2669. eventbrite.com.
The Rumley
Unmasked NYE 2017. $40. brownpapertickets.com/event/2737858.
The Spott
Naughty New Year’s Eve Party. $25-$75. 816-686-1154. thespottkc.com.
Teocali
New Year’s Eve Fiesta. $45. 816-221-4749. teocali.com.
T-Rex Cafe
Kids buffet with free goodie bags and more. 913-334-8888. trexcafe.com.
The View @ Briarcliff
Champagne Chic New Year’s Eve. $15-$559. visionskc.com.
The VooDoo
Ultimate NYEve Celebration: A Hot Tropical Night. $4.75-$22.75. 816-472-7777. voodookc.com.
Topgolf Overland Park
NYE 2017. $225-$450. topgolf.com/us/overland-park.
Vox Theatre
NYE on the Red Carpet: A Hollywood Glam Gala. $60-$100. eventbrite.com.
Waldo, Brookside and Plaza
NYE Limo Crawl. $45. eventbrite.com.
Theater, music, comedy and such
Ameristar
Liverpool, Double Vision and Edge of Forever. $30. 816-414-7000. ameristar.com/ kansas-city.
Chestnut Fine Arts Center
“Always … Patsy Cline.” $30. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com.
Crowne Plaza Hotel
New Year’s Eve on the Mystery Train. “A Christmas Stalking.” $69. 816-813-9654. kcmysterytrain.com.
Granada
#ASSJAMZ: New Year’s Eve Edition. $10-$15. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com.
Improv KC
Rod Man. $35-$65. 816-759-5233. improvkc.com.
Levee Bar & Grill
Kaopectones and Black Jackets. $5. 816-561-5565. thelevee.net.
Kick Comedy Theater
New Year’s Eve at the Kick. $25-$30. kansascitycomedy.com.
Knuckleheads
The Mavericks New Year’s Eve Party. $175. Samantha Fish New Year’s Eve Show. $75. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com.
Niche
Abyss featuring Trisicloplox. $10. nichekc.com.
New Theatre Restaurant
“The Fabulous Lipitones.” $102-$143. 913-649-7469. newtheatre.com.
Quality Hill Playhouse
New Year’s Eve Cabaret Show. $42-$45. 816-421-1700. qualityhillplayhouse.com.
Stanford’s Comedy Club
April Macie. $12-$35. 913-400-7500. stanfordscomedyclub .com.
Tank Room
New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Stephonne. $60. 816-214-6403. thetankroom.com.
Uptown Arts Bar
Poets vs. Comics. $10. 816-960-4611. uptownartsbar.com.
