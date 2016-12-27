KC events Dec. 29-Jan. 4: Rod Man, WonderEve, Zoo Year’s Eve, the Mavericks

Rod Man
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Kansas City Improv
Despite his somewhat odd stage name, Rod Man (Rod Thompson) is by and large a traditional comedian. Using wit rather than shocking or outrageous comments, he relies on observational humor and tells stories about his family. He won the eighth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2014. Runs through Saturday, Dec. 31. 816-759-5233. improvkc.com. $25-$30; $55-$60 for late show Dec. 31.
“White Christmas”
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at White Recital Hall
Just in case you haven’t gotten your fill of holiday festivities, the Music Theatre of Kansas City will provide a post-Christmas Christmas production. Based on the movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney (George’s aunt) with music by Irving Berlin, the musical “White Christmas” will include many familiar songs as well as some newer ones. James C. Olson Performing Arts Center. 913-341-8156. mtkc.org. $10-$18.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Arts Asylum
Faust Theatre, a new local theater company run by area students, will present an old-fashioned madcap musical comedy for its first production. “The Drowsy Chaperone” debuted in 1998 and opened on Broadway in 2006, winning five Tony Awards. It features a play within a play, with a fictional musical comedy coming to life when a man plays a 1928 record. Runs through Sunday, Jan. 1. 816-666-2630. fausttheatre.com. $10.
WonderEve
9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Wonderscope Children’s Museum
The big countdown will come at noon, but first there will be a balloon artist, story time, art activity and treats including doughnut holes and juice. Mr. Stinky Feet will perform at 11 a.m., and he will lead the countdown fun that will include noisemakers, hats and a confetti shower. 913-287-8888. wonderscope.org. Included with admission, $6-$7.
Zoo Year’s Eve
10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Kansas City Zoo
When it’s noon in Kansas City, it’s midnight in Kazakhstan, so maybe at least some of the animals won’t mind celebrating 12 hours early. Zoo Year’s Eve will feature an interactive DJ, animal activities, photo booth and a ball drop at noon. 816-595-1234. kansascityzoo.org/special-events/zoo-years-eve. Included with admission, $11.50-$14.50.
Noon Year’s Eve
Noon Saturday, Dec. 31, at Science City
It’s not against the law to learn something and have fun at the same time. That’s the idea at Union Station’s Science City, which will celebrate the upcoming new year with demonstrations and activities in the Demo Area. Parents are welcome. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org/sciencecity/events/noon-years-eve. Included with admission, $11.50-$13.50.
New Year’s Eve Cabaret Show
6:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Quality Hill Playhouse
Of all the possible ways to celebrate the dawning of a new year, this might be the most traditional. Christina Burton, Jessalyn Kincaid, LeShea Wright and J. Kent Barnhart will perform jazz standards, pop tunes and New Year’s Eve favorites. The late performance will conclude with a champagne toast at midnight. 816-421-1700. qualityhillplayhouse.com. $42-$45.
New Year’s Swingin’ Eve
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Union Station
The Dave Stephens Band will provide big-band music for one of two dance areas in the Sprint Festival Plaza. The dance band KC Flo will also play. Admission will cover party favors, drinks, hot appetizers and a midnight champagne toast. 816-460-2020. unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve. $110.
NYE at the Temple VII
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Scottish Rite Temple
A throng of 2,500 is expected in the nearly 90-year-old edifice for NYE at the Temple VII, which boasts six hours of unlimited drinks, 10 bars, eight party areas, five DJs, a balloon drop, a huge LED screen and lasers. There’s even free parking. nyekc.com. $60-$249.
The Mavericks
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Knuckleheads
The big party at Knuckleheads will feature the rousing music of the Mavericks, as well as party favors, champagne and midnight munchies. The Miami band hit it big on the country charts in the mid-1990s, winning a Grammy in 1995, but its eclectic style incorporates Latin, pop and rockabilly music. Another party area at Knuckleheads will showcase Samantha Fish and Levee Town. 816-483-6407. knuckleheadskc.com. $175.
NYE Live
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at KC Live Block
The Power & Light District celebration will include access to all venues of KC Live, with all-inclusive food-and-drink packages, live entertainment, party favors, champagne toasts and a countdown to midnight with a Times Square-style ball drop. 816-842-1045. nye-live.com/kansas-city. $70-$175.
UMKC vs. South Carolina Upstate
6:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Municipal Auditorium
OK, this might not be the biggest game of the college basketball season. It’s not even the biggest game of the Kangaroos’ season. But there isn’t much happening in town in the early days of 2017, so this is a good chance to show some support for the hometown team. Plus, seeing a game in Municipal Auditorium is almost worth the (low) price of admission; it is one of the most historically significant venues in all of college basketball. 816-235-1036. umkckangaroos.com. $10-$15.
