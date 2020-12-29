Snow falls Tuesday in Kansas City as several crashes reported throughout the metro

Snow fell Tuesday morning in Kansas City with the possibility of freezing rain and sleet, causing officials to urge drivers to use caution while on the roads.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. in Kansas City, while a winter storm warning will remain in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“This is going to be a long duration event with almost all modes of (precipitation) on the table,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The wintry mix, which is expected to continue through the lunch hour as temperatures hover just below freezing, will create slick conditions on untreated roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City reported five vehicle crashes in the metro as of 8:15 a.m., with several on interstates 70 and 470. The agency asked drivers to travel with caution and take their time.

“We can do this together,” the agency wrote in a Twitter post.

️Winter Weather/Traffic Alert: There are at least 5 vehicle crashes in the #KC area. Several on I-70 and I-470. Please take your time. Give yourself plenty of room btw you and the next vehicle. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/kmV987ihom — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) December 29, 2020

By 8:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said freezing rain was being reported in Raymore, Pleasant Hill and on the south side of Lee’s Summit.

“We are already seeing the transition to freezing rain on the south side” of the Kansas City metro, the agency’s local office reported. “Stay home if possible and take it easy if you must head out!”

By 10 a.m., temperatures will hover around 29 degrees and will warm up to 36 by 4 p.m., Ritter said. Residents can expect cold and heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and night, she said.

“The cold air sticks around all the way through the weekend with the potential for another storm system we’ll be watching on Friday,” Ritter said.