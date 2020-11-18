Kansas City Star Logo
Above average temperatures expected Thursday in Kansas City before ‘cooler’ weekend

Kansas City residents can expect above average temperatures Thursday with gusty winds before the forecast cools down Friday and into the weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Thursday will be another day with temperatures hovering about 20 degrees above average for November, said Lauria, who provides weather update to The Star.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s in the morning, which Lauria described as “crazy mild” for this time of year. Temperatures are expected to rise to about 74 by the afternoon, he said.

Cooler temperatures with highs near 55 or 60 are expected Friday. Then on Saturday afternoon, there is a “good chance” of rain in the metro area, Lauria said.

“It will be a cooler weekend, that’s for sure,” he said.

