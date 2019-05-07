‘KAPOW!’ Lightning strike at Kansas airport caught on video

Watch as lightning strikes the main apron of Kansas airport A surveillance camera caught lightning from a storm Sunday, May 5, 2019, strike the main apron of the Hutchison Regional Airport in Kansas. The airport said on Facebook that it gets lightning strikes twice a year on average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A surveillance camera caught lightning from a storm Sunday, May 5, 2019, strike the main apron of the Hutchison Regional Airport in Kansas. The airport said on Facebook that it gets lightning strikes twice a year on average.

A surveillance camera caught lightning from a storm striking the tarmac at the Hutchinson Regional Airport in Kansas on Sunday.

The lightning strike damaged a portion of the airport’s main apron, according to photos the airport posted to Facebook. The photos show orange cones surrounding chunks of asphalt.

“Here is the video of our lightning strike . . . wait for it . . . wait for it . . . KAPOW!” the airport said in a second post. The strike occurred about 7:12 p.m., according to the time stamp on the surveillance camera.





The airport gets hit by lightning an average of two times a year, the airport said.

Severe weather and storms have rolled through Kansas in recent days.