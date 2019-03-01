Winter storm watch issued for Kansas City region as up to 7 inches of snow possible

The entire Kansas City area will be under a winter storm watch from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon with as much as 7 inches of snow accumulation possible for some parts of the region.
The watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel, according the National Weather Service.
Frigid temperatures also will accompany the weekend snowfall. Wind chills are expected to dip between -25 degrees and -15 degrees Monday morning and have the potential to force schools to close, again.
Road crews throughout the region are preparing to tackle the wintry weather and snow accumulations on interstates, residential streets and major thoroughfares.
Motorists are again encouraged to plan ahead. Be sure vehicles have plenty of gas; monitor social media, dress in layers and stay clear of the snow plowing road crews.
Temperatures for early March usually hover around the low 50s but a continued Arctic blast has prevented the warm-up.
On Sunday the temperatures are expected to be in the low teens. Expect temperatures to remain below zero and then only climb back to the mid teens later in the day, according the weather service.
The service also recently shared this factoid on Twitter: “Between Nov 1 (2018) and Feb 24, #KC has not reached 65°F. This has never happened before in the climate record! On average, #KC hits or exceed 65°F 9 times over that period.”
