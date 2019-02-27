Weather

Winter strikes again: Schools close across the KC area

By Joe Robertson and

Robert A. Cronkleton

February 27, 2019 07:18 AM

Here we go again.

The winter that won’t stop shut down schools across the Kansas City area again as freezing rain idled school buses Wednesday morning.

School officials got up, took a look, and beginning about 5:30 a.m. began sending out the word that perhaps even students are getting tired of hearing.

School districts were either closed or starting late.

Most school districts have already reached or are nearing a maximum number of weather cancellation days built into their school calendars.

State law allows for some relief in easing the statutory requirements for minimum number of school days when winter exacts a heavy toll on schools.

Superintendents sent out another round of twitter announcements, along with the robo-calls to families.

As Independence Superintendent Dale Herl said, in a tweet invoking an anguished movie icon Sylvester Stallone on an icy mountain, superintendents’ wish for winter relief did not happen.

