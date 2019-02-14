Snow is coming to Kansas City Friday, again: Here’s when and how much

A fast-moving storm that is expected to sweep through Kansas City Friday will likely drop another few inches of snow on the area, making roads slick for the evening commute Friday.

It’s another round of winter weather for a region that’s already had its fill of snow and ice.

This time, Kansas City, St. Joseph and areas just north of Interstate 70 will likely see the heaviest amounts of accumulating snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The snow is expected to start falling in the Kansas City area between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday and continue into the evening. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected to accumulate by the time it stops falling, according to the weather service.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Kansas City area, as well as parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. That will be in effect from 9 a.m. to midnight Friday.

Roads might become snow-covered and slick throughout the day. Drivers should anticipate roads being hazardous for the evening commute Friday, the National Weather Service advised.

A second winter storm is expected to bring accumulating snowfall across the metro area Saturday night into Sunday.

Fewer than 2 inches of snow will be expected in the Kansas City area. Between 2 and 3 inches of snow is possible in St. Joseph and areas further north, according to the National Weather Service.

Light accumulating snow is possible with a storm on Tuesday.