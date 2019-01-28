Wind gusts up to 63 mph reported as high wind advisory is issued for Kansas City area

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a high wind weather advisory Monday morning that will remain in effect until 2 p.m.

Strong winds have swept through the area as frigid temperatures are expected to set in throughout Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

Wind gusts up to 63 mph were reported at Kansas City International Airport.

The dropping temperatures, coupled with the high winds, will make driving high profile vehicles difficult.

The weather service advises residents to secure lightweight items stored outside and use caution while traveling on overpasses and bridges.

High winds continue to expand across the region. Expect these strong winds to persist into the afternoon. Be very careful when driving, especially high profile vehicles on north-south oriented highways. pic.twitter.com/5UN0scpJWE — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 28, 2019

The Olathe Police Department shut down traffic at Sante Fe and Keeler streets after a utility power pole tipped over. The area was later reopened to traffic.





Santa Fe and Keeler. pic.twitter.com/ewArhwcGWK — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) January 28, 2019

Johnson County Emergency Management issued a wind advisory.

An arctic blast is sweeping through the area, sending temperatures tumbling and bringing strong winds with gusts 60 mph, the weather service tweeted earlier Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop 20 degrees between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



