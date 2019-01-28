Weather

Wind gusts up to 63 mph reported as high wind advisory is issued for Kansas City area

By Glenn E. Rice

January 28, 2019

A high voltage transmission line leaned over Santa Fe Street in Olathe as high winds buffeted the area Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a high wind weather advisory Monday morning that will remain in effect until 2 p.m.

Strong winds have swept through the area as frigid temperatures are expected to set in throughout Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

Wind gusts up to 63 mph were reported at Kansas City International Airport.

The dropping temperatures, coupled with the high winds, will make driving high profile vehicles difficult.

The weather service advises residents to secure lightweight items stored outside and use caution while traveling on overpasses and bridges.

The Olathe Police Department shut down traffic at Sante Fe and Keeler streets after a utility power pole tipped over. The area was later reopened to traffic.

Johnson County Emergency Management issued a wind advisory.

An arctic blast is sweeping through the area, sending temperatures tumbling and bringing strong winds with gusts 60 mph, the weather service tweeted earlier Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop 20 degrees between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

