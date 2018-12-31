Bitter cold, possible black ice to greet revelers this New Year’s Eve in Kansas City

If you are headed out to celebrate this New Year’s Eve you better plan for bitter cold and the possibility of black ice in the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
A cold light rain, snow mix was falling across the metro area Monday. While it was expected to shift northeast out of the area during the afternoon and evening hours, falling temperatures threaten to turn any remaining precipitation into freezing drizzle or snow flurries, according to the Weather Service.
Little to no accumulation was expected, but any untreated wet surfaces, especially bridges, were expected to freeze overnight as temperatures plunge. That could make for slick conditions for those headed to and from New Year Eve parties.
The temperature was expected to fall to the low 20s by midnight. When you factor in the wind, however, temperatures are likely to feel more like the lower teens to single digits, according to the Weather Service.
New Year’s Day will be cold and windy. Highs are expected to be in the teens to low 20s. Wind chill temperatures will likely be in the single digits to below zero across northwest Missouri.
