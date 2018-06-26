Tornado near Lee's Summit damages property. Injuries, outages reported elsewhere

A tornado tore a 3.4-mile path Tuesday afternoon through Lake Lotawana east of Kansas City, leaving uprooted trees and damaged power lines in its wake.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City reported the tornado stretched 100 yards at its widest and winds peaked at 80 mph. Its wind strength qualified the tornado as an EF-0, the lowest intensity rating on the Fujita scale.

But Patty Corkran, a Lake Lotawana resident, said many in her neighborhood were surprised by the speed of the twister.

"The neighbor next door said sirens went on after the tornado came through," Corkran said.

Corkran and her family lost about eight trees, some of which are 4 feet in diameter and as tall as 80 feet.





But luckily, there was no structural damage to her home or her neighbors' homes, she said.

"We've been really lucky," she said.

There were no reported injuries in the area.

The tornado spun directly through Lake Lotawana, according to the Weather Service. It also extended to rural Lee's Summit near Northeast Colbern Road and Windsor Drive.





The tornado's path went through Lake Lotawana. National Weather Service

About 13 miles to the west, at Cerner's Innovations campus in south Kansas City, three people suffered weather-related injuries.





Misti Preston, a spokeswoman for the company, said all the injuries were minor.

"First aid was administered onsite and one was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and was released," she said by email.

In addition to injuries, as many as 5,000 households and businesses were without power Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, 2,800 Kansas City customers remained without power, plus about 500 in Lee's Summit and 240 in Lake Lotawana.

A tornado also touched down on Tuesday near Wichita.