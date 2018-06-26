Severe storms with hail, winds, lightning possible in KC area as dangerous heat looms

Severe thunderstorms are threatening to return to the Kansas City area Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning.

While most people in the Kansas City area will see the chance for showers with embedded thunderstorms, the threat of severe weather is more likely south of a line stretching from Kansas City to Kirksville, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The threat of tornadoes is very low with Tuesday's storms, according to the weather service.

Kansas City got off to a rainy start as a line of showers and thunderstorms moved into the metro area early Tuesday morning. The storms are expected to continue to move to the south and east throughout the morning.

Several rounds of thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening and continuing into the overnight hours. These storms could produce several inches of rain in a short period of time, creating flash flooding concerns, especially where several rounds of storms move over the same area, according to the weather service.

Then comes the heat.

Much warmer temperatures will likely return Wednesday and continue into the weekend. Thursday will likely be the hottest day, with some areas seeing temperatures near or above 100 degrees.

When you factor the expected high humidity, it will feel more like it's 105 degrees or hotter, according to the weather service.