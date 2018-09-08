Jack Sock wins third Grand Slam doubles title, helps partner Mike Bryan to record

Jack Sock had planned to focus on singles matches this season. Then he got a call from the man who would become tennis’ greatest doubles champion.
The result: Sock is part of the first pair to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open back-to-back in 15 years as he and Mike Bryan defeated Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, giving Bryan his record-setting 18th Grand Slam doubles title.
Bryan won his first 16 majors with twin brother Bob, who then was sidelined with a hip injury. So Mike paired with Sock and they won Wimbledon in just their second event together. Then came Friday’s title.
“They are the greatest team to ever play this sport in doubles, and to be able to be a part of that on the same side of the court — I mean, I have played against them many times, and seeing what that looks like is not fun,” Sock said. “So, to be on the same side with one of them and to now hold two pretty big trophies is extra special.”
Sock, who was an undefeated four-time Kansas state singles champion at Blue Valley North, understands he’s just a temporary part of the Bryan team.
“I’m the triplet now, I think,” said Sock, who now owns three Grand Slam doubles titles.
Mike Bryan joked to Sock that maybe he could play Bob for his spot.
“I think Bob is maybe the front-runner if he gets healthy,” Mike said.
Mike Bryan broke a tie for most major doubles titles with John Newcombe, and at 40 years, 4 months became the oldest Grand Slam doubles champion in the professional era.
Bryan and Sock, seeded third, are the first team to win consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles since Mike and Bob won four in a row from 2012-13. They are the first pair to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year since Jonas Bjorkman and Todd Woodbridge in 2003.
Six of Bryan’s titles, also a record, have come at the U.S. Open.
So what about the idea of keeping a good thing going?
“If Bob and I lose our first match, then we’ll talk,” Mike said.
He added that his brother has been supportive of the team, and even called and talked to both players immediately after the match. Mike said his success with Sock has motivated Bob in his recovery to come back and leave tennis on his own terms, instead of because of injury.
Kubot and Melo, seeded seventh, were trying to win their second major together, having won Wimbledon in 2017.
