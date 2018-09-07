Tailgaters Joe Bailey (from left facing camera), Sarha Draves and Becca Boo, all from Kansas City, Kan., and neighboring tailgater Jessica Verwers (right) of Des Moines partied before the Chiefs’ final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Vahe Gregorian

Double-digit victories for the Chiefs this fall? Book it, says columnist Gregorian

By Vahe Gregorian

September 07, 2018 05:30 AM

Kansas City Star sports columnist is a little more optimistic than his colleagues, it seems. He has the Chiefs reaching double-digit wins ...

Here’s how he thinks it will go down.

Sept. 9: at Chargers

W (1-0)

Chiefs have Chargers’ number, beat them for ninth straight time.

Sept. 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers

L (1-1)

Steelers have Chiefs’ number, beat them for sixth time in last seven meetings and seventh straight time in Pittsburgh.

Sept. 23: vs. 49ers

W (2-1)

49ers are 21-43 last four seasons, perfect fodder for home opener.

Oct. 1: at Broncos

L (2-2)

Rebounding from crummy (5-11) season, Denver is a different team than one Patrick Mahomes took on in only 2017 start.

Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars

W (3-2)

Jaguars went from 3-13 in 2016 to 10-6 last season, but Chiefs grind this one out.

Oct. 14: at Patriots

L (3-3)

Patriots atone for embarrassing losses in last two regular-season meetings with Chiefs, including 2017 opener in New England.

Oct. 21: vs. Bengals

W (4-3)

Chiefs improve to 3-0 at home against Bengals, who are 13-18-1 the last two years.

Oct. 28: vs. Broncos

W (5-3)

With Mahomes getting more comfortable, Chiefs win Arrowhead rematch with Broncos.

Nov. 4: at Browns

W (6-3)

No matter how much Browns improve under former Chiefs GM John Dorsey, they still are a franchise lugging the weight of going 1-31 the last two years.

Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals

W (7-3)

Chiefs start building hopes for postseason with fourth straight win and go to 5-0 at home.

Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City

L (7-4)

Chiefs start creating doubts about postseason with loss to Rams on a Marcus Peters pick-six.

Dec. 2: at Raiders

W (8-4)

In key game that could go either way, Chiefs get by creaky Raiders.

Dec. 9: vs. Ravens

L (8-5)

Chiefs due for a worrisome home loss.

Dec. 13: vs. Chargers

W (9-5)

See above game vs. Chargers …

Dec. 23: at Seahawks

L (9-6)

Like game at Oakland, see this as one that could go either way but Chiefs ultimately falling.

Dec. 30: vs. Raiders

W (10-6)

Chiefs blow out Raiders at home with playoff spot on the line.

Regular season: 10-6

Postseason: Win opener, then lose.

Vahe Gregorian is a Kansas City Star sports columnist.

