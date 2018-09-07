Double-digit victories for the Chiefs this fall? Book it, says columnist Gregorian

Kansas City Star sports columnist is a little more optimistic than his colleagues, it seems. He has the Chiefs reaching double-digit wins ...
Here’s how he thinks it will go down.
Sept. 9: at Chargers
W (1-0)
Chiefs have Chargers’ number, beat them for ninth straight time.
Sept. 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers
L (1-1)
Steelers have Chiefs’ number, beat them for sixth time in last seven meetings and seventh straight time in Pittsburgh.
Sept. 23: vs. 49ers
W (2-1)
49ers are 21-43 last four seasons, perfect fodder for home opener.
Oct. 1: at Broncos
L (2-2)
Rebounding from crummy (5-11) season, Denver is a different team than one Patrick Mahomes took on in only 2017 start.
Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars
W (3-2)
Jaguars went from 3-13 in 2016 to 10-6 last season, but Chiefs grind this one out.
Oct. 14: at Patriots
L (3-3)
Patriots atone for embarrassing losses in last two regular-season meetings with Chiefs, including 2017 opener in New England.
Oct. 21: vs. Bengals
W (4-3)
Chiefs improve to 3-0 at home against Bengals, who are 13-18-1 the last two years.
Oct. 28: vs. Broncos
W (5-3)
With Mahomes getting more comfortable, Chiefs win Arrowhead rematch with Broncos.
Nov. 4: at Browns
W (6-3)
No matter how much Browns improve under former Chiefs GM John Dorsey, they still are a franchise lugging the weight of going 1-31 the last two years.
Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals
W (7-3)
Chiefs start building hopes for postseason with fourth straight win and go to 5-0 at home.
Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City
L (7-4)
Chiefs start creating doubts about postseason with loss to Rams on a Marcus Peters pick-six.
Dec. 2: at Raiders
W (8-4)
In key game that could go either way, Chiefs get by creaky Raiders.
Dec. 9: vs. Ravens
L (8-5)
Chiefs due for a worrisome home loss.
Dec. 13: vs. Chargers
W (9-5)
See above game vs. Chargers …
Dec. 23: at Seahawks
L (9-6)
Like game at Oakland, see this as one that could go either way but Chiefs ultimately falling.
Dec. 30: vs. Raiders
W (10-6)
Chiefs blow out Raiders at home with playoff spot on the line.
Regular season: 10-6
Postseason: Win opener, then lose.
