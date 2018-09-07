Double-digit victories for the Chiefs this fall? Book it, says columnist Gregorian

Kansas City Star sports columnist is a little more optimistic than his colleagues, it seems. He has the Chiefs reaching double-digit wins ...

Here’s how he thinks it will go down.

Sept. 9: at Chargers

W (1-0)

SIGN UP

Chiefs have Chargers’ number, beat them for ninth straight time.

Sept. 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers

L (1-1)

Steelers have Chiefs’ number, beat them for sixth time in last seven meetings and seventh straight time in Pittsburgh.

Sept. 23: vs. 49ers

W (2-1)

49ers are 21-43 last four seasons, perfect fodder for home opener.

Oct. 1: at Broncos

L (2-2)

Rebounding from crummy (5-11) season, Denver is a different team than one Patrick Mahomes took on in only 2017 start.

Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars

W (3-2)

Jaguars went from 3-13 in 2016 to 10-6 last season, but Chiefs grind this one out.

Oct. 14: at Patriots

L (3-3)

Patriots atone for embarrassing losses in last two regular-season meetings with Chiefs, including 2017 opener in New England.

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker, a veteran safety who spent five seasons with the Chiefs before being released in March, rejoined the team over the weekend.

Oct. 21: vs. Bengals

W (4-3)

Chiefs improve to 3-0 at home against Bengals, who are 13-18-1 the last two years.

Oct. 28: vs. Broncos

W (5-3)

With Mahomes getting more comfortable, Chiefs win Arrowhead rematch with Broncos.

Nov. 4: at Browns

W (6-3)

No matter how much Browns improve under former Chiefs GM John Dorsey, they still are a franchise lugging the weight of going 1-31 the last two years.

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals

W (7-3)

Chiefs start building hopes for postseason with fourth straight win and go to 5-0 at home.

Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City

L (7-4)

Chiefs start creating doubts about postseason with loss to Rams on a Marcus Peters pick-six.

Dec. 2: at Raiders

W (8-4)

In key game that could go either way, Chiefs get by creaky Raiders.

Dec. 9: vs. Ravens

L (8-5)

Chiefs due for a worrisome home loss.





Dec. 13: vs. Chargers

W (9-5)

See above game vs. Chargers …

SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs defensive linemen Derrick Nnadi and Jarvis Jenkins raced to find the gummy worm in the whipped cream as a part of the Chiefs' event at the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday afternoon.

Dec. 23: at Seahawks

L (9-6)

Like game at Oakland, see this as one that could go either way but Chiefs ultimately falling.





Dec. 30: vs. Raiders

W (10-6)

Chiefs blow out Raiders at home with playoff spot on the line.

Regular season: 10-6





Postseason: Win opener, then lose.