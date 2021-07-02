Mellinger podcast: Brad Keller, Royals vs. Rays, lots of soccer + some NIL insight

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

The Royals are a hot mess right now, so that’s where we lead the show. A lot of what’s going wrong can be told through pitcher Brad Keller, and by extension pitching coach Cal Eldred.

The questions hit on how much Kansas City’s World Cup chances depend on the Gold Cup atmosphere, following European soccer, whether it’s been better to be a Royals or Rays fan over the last 10 years, and the most important small town in Kansas City sports history.

The bonus segment is very insightful and timely — college athlete rights advocate Ramogi Huma on Name, Image and Likeness rules and what will come next.

