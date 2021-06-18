Mellinger podcast: Chiefs Travis Kelce, weird MLB rules + Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “drops the ball” after making a catch for a first down in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

This may sound hyperbolic but I don’t think we’ve ever seen an athlete transform more completely in Kansas City than Travis Kelce. The top of the show explains why.

Then we do questions on MLB’s weird plan on enforcing foreign substances, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler struggling, why crowds have been relatively small, and the weirdest place I’ve ever seen a fight.

The bonus section is with someone I know a lot of you have wanted to hear from: Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred.

