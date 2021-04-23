Mellinger Minutes podcast: 1st-place Royals, Chiefs draft, politics + Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu looks at the official after a flag was thrown for pass interference in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

You probably guessed we’d start the show with the first-place Royals, but hopefully you didn’t guess what we’d say about them.

The questions hit on sports and politics, how we put the show together, who the Chiefs should draft, and a weird story from Canada.

The third section is a look into what makes Tyrann Mathieu go.

Please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: $30 for a year or, with a new promotion, $1 per month for the first three months. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.