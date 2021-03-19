Mellinger podcast: March Madness, sports gambling + Royals, Sporting shut out on TV

March Madness banners for the NCAA college basketball tournament cover crosswalks in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Fair warning, this week’s lead is essentially me drooling over the fact that you and I and everyone else can watch actual, real, NCAA Tournament games.

Then we do questions on who the heck I think I am, whether gambling is good for sports, what Ballly’s Kansas City will be like and whether KU screwed up its infractions case.

The bonus segment is a good one — Sporting Kansas City CEO Jake Reid on the current reality that a significant chunk of Kansas Citians are shut out from watching the Royals and Sporting on their TVs. This is a big story, and something we’ll continue to do more on.

Please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: $30 for a year or, with a new promotion, $1 per month for the first three months. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.