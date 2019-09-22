‘It’s crazy’: In spite of it all, the Chiefs are looking like a Super Bowl contender

Mahomes talks about his plays and Coach Reid’s game plan after 33-28 win over Ravens "I wanna go for it every single time, and he has to tell me sometimes we have to punt it," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about Coach Reid and the 33-28 victory over Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "I wanna go for it every single time, and he has to tell me sometimes we have to punt it," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about Coach Reid and the 33-28 victory over Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

A dozen or so reporters stood a few feet from Frank Clark’s locker. We waited. This is a process, and both sides know what is expected. We don’t approach until he has a shirt on. He stands up when he’s ready.

The moment came, and the Chiefs defensive lineman started to stand, but then he went back down.

“I need a water,” he said. “I’m parched. Chasing Lamar Jackson around, he’s going to make you parched.”

Derrick Nnadi, Clark’s teammate on the line, brought a bottled Dasani and we were all in business. The point that came, from both Clark’s need of hydration and pretty much everything said after the Chiefs’ 33-28 win over the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Chiefs won a grown-man game.

“He gave us the best shot he can do,” Clark said of Jackson, the Ravens’ flash-fast quarterback.

“You can never really get a game plan for Lamar Jackson,” Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said. “He is so fast in real life, it’s crazy.”

SHARE COPY LINK That's three straight MVP-worthy performances for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as we track each game this year against his MVP season of 2018.

That’s all true. Jackson is wildly talented, wickedly dangerous and still inexperienced enough you should expect improvement. The Ravens are strong, fast and smart, and might be better positioned than the Houston Texans and L.A. Chargers and others to threaten the Chiefs’ and (especially) the New England Patriots’ place at the top of the AFC.

But if what we saw here is an indication, the gap between the Patriots and Chiefs and the rest of the AFC is significant.

One paragraph of indisputable reality. September is far too early to know what January will look like. After Week 3 last year, the Patriots stood 1-2, with a blowout loss against the Lions. Injuries and trends can always change a team’s outlook.

But the Ravens could prove to be the best team the Chiefs play this regular season other than the Patriots, and the Chiefs controlled this game. They took the lead early in the second quarter, then pushed it to 17 points heading into the fourth quarter before holding on.

They did this without their best wide receiver, their starting running back and their starting left tackle.

SHARE COPY LINK Coach Andy Reid talks about fans, field crew, Frank Clark's sack and Mahomes' plays after Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens 33 to 28 Sunday.

With those injuries and an overhaul of the coaches and players on defense, a logical case can be made that the Chiefs are well-positioned to improve on both sides of the ball.

“With coach it’s always, ‘Next man up,’ and he really believes it,” left guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said. “He doesn’t make a big deal out of it. It’s always like, ‘Let’s go, we’re rolling, we’ve got that play for you this week, we’re going to make you look great.’” And then we just execute.

“Obviously, of course, I want these guys to be back, but it’s crazy the depth we have on this team.”

Improvement points exist. The Ravens disguise blitzes as well as anyone in the NFL, but the Chiefs have be better with recognition. Patrick Mahomes was sacked just once but hit eight times, often hard, sometimes late, and on at least one occasion by a man blocked by no one.

Mahomes is young, and tough, but if he is injured, the Chiefs’ season flips on its head.

It’s not just about protection, though. The Ravens rushed for 203 yards, and the Chiefs are now giving up 6.2 yards per rush. The Chiefs also did not force a turnover against their first likely postseason opponent, despite opportunities.

The combination of those flaws presents an enticing plan for a capable opponent: move the ball and keep Mahomes sidelined with running plays, while taking the occasional shot with the comfort that the ball will remain safe.

The Ravens and Patriots, for what it’s worth, are as equipped as anyone to exploit those weaknesses.

Of course, the other side of that is you have to figure out a way to not be cast as an extra in another line of Mahomes’ highlights.

That answer remains a mystery 21 games into Mahomes’ life as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. Bill Belichick has come the closest, but it’s worth noting at least two things: Belichick is greatest defensive mind in the sport’s history and his teams gave up 62 points in the second halves of two games last year.

The defense should be given another couple games before we can have a worthwhile idea of what they’ll be. Flashes are there. They pressured Jackson, adjusted well at times, and the secondary provided consistently good coverage against a tricky group of pass catchers.

It’s also true that the tackling was horrendous, the production too inconsistent, and surrendering three scores in the fourth quarter is a bad look.

But, again. That group should be given a little more time before any declarations, good or bad.

In a lot of ways, the ability of Mahomes and coach Andy Reid and everyone else to keep the offense operating like a spaceship is the most impressive part of these first three games — and the most encouraging in the long term.

It’s no surprise that the Chiefs are averaging more than 30 points per game again. That’s what they do.

But the way it’s happened must be like a horror film for defensive coordinators. Mahomes played a game and a half on a sprained ankle. Hill has been healthy for about one quarter. Fisher’s absence has stretched the line thin, and some deficiencies have been exposed in both run blocking and blitz recognition.

And the Chiefs are averaging 7.5 yards per play.

Think about it like this. Mecole Hardman has touchdown receptions of 42 and 83 yards the last two weeks. Demarcus Robinson was the league’s most productive receiver last week, and against the Ravens he had a spectacular double move that he finished with a one-handed catch near the sideline in the end zone.

One of those guys is the Chiefs’ fifth pass-catching option. And that’s if you don’t count running backs, which you should, because Reid is better than anyone at designing catches for running backs.

One more time. September can be a lie. The Chiefs started Reid’s first season in Kansas City 9-0 and lost the wild card game. They started each of the last two seasons 5-0 and peaked with last year’s loss in the AFC Championship Game.

Any result that doesn’t include at least a Super Bowl appearance will be taken as a disappointment. Those are the stakes.

But here’s the part that matters, and the only thing that can matter this early in the season: The Chiefs look entirely capable of growing into and up to that expectation.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE