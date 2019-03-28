Royals’ Brad Keller emerging as key to future: ‘A legit No. 1 for us’

Adalberto Mondesi and Whit Merrifield react to Royals’ season-opening win

The Royals scored the first five runs and held on for a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on March 28, 2019. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield spoke to reporters in the clubhouse after the game.