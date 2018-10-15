Four ways the Chiefs might drag this defense deep into the playoffs

This is an obvious truth, but we should start here anyway so that there is no misunderstanding: The Chiefs’ defense stinks, and it must significantly improve or the team’s usual playoff loss will be at once predictable, repetitive, and disheartening.

Now, for a more nuanced truth: This was the most hopeful losing Chiefs locker room in recent memory.

The Chiefs have been distraught in this room before. They’ve gathered here to clean up after losses, same as every other team, including three years ago in the playoffs. Last year, they won here in the season opener, but even that was muted because they lost Eric Berry to a season-ending injury.

What happened Sunday night was new, then. This was an entirely different feeling after a 43-40 loss to the Patriots here on Sunday night.

There is no such thing as a moral victory. Not in the NFL. But some losses are more palatable than others, and if you walked around the Chiefs’ locker room Sunday you would have heard nearly every man talk about missed opportunities and a slow start ... but also the expectation of a rematch.

Over and over and over again that came up, always in a hopeful tone, the idea that the next one might be better sticking in the air.

“Of course we do,” defensive lineman Chris Jones said when asked if he expected another shot at New England in the postseason.

“We’ll definitely have 50 back,” linebacker Breeland Speaks said, referring to njured outside linebacker Justin Houston.

“Our leaders aren’t out there,” linebacker Reggie Ragland said of Houston and also-absent Chiefs safety Eric Berry. “Pro Bowlers. We ain’t got them out there. When we do get them out there, we’ll be so much better.”

Let’s make a few things clear. These words were not spoken as excuses, and some of them came in direct response to questions about the Chiefs’ injured stars. There was also a recognition that the Chiefs must get better on defense, particularly with basics like tackling. Orlando Scandrick couched his thoughts about a rematch by saying his group had to get better, “and take care of our business.”

But the feeling was undeniable, because Patrick Mahomes is so good and the NFL now so skewed toward in favor of offense that you can look at a defense that just gave up 500 yards and turned 40 points from its offense into a loss and logically see potential for a winner.

At least four things have to happen for the Chiefs to drag this defense deep into the playoffs, and we list them here in order of likelihood:

1. Mahomes continues to be football’s version of a magician. He has never played worse as a professional quarterback than he did in the first half, so after halftime obviously he erased a 15-point deficit with four touchdown passes and momentarily took the lead in the fourth quarter. The first team to 40 won this one, but only after scoring once more.

Mahomes is just 23 years old and six weeks into life as a starting NFL quarterback. He won’t always play like a shaggy-haired cheat code on a video game, but if we’re listing concerns, we need to get pretty far before including the idea that the most talented quarterback in franchise history will suddenly not be awesome despite being surrounded by one of the sport’s most innovative offensive minds and an absurd level of talented playmakers.

2. Justin Houston and Eric Berry must be healthy, at the same time. You might be surprised to know that research by Channel 41’s Nick Jacobs found that since 2015 the Chiefs are 11-9 with Houston and Berry healthy together, and 23-9 without. That is more anomaly than trend, though. The need is obvious. The Chiefs’ greatest weakness is covering tight ends and linebackers, which happens to be among Berry’s greatest strengths.

Houston’s absence allowed the Patriots to open up, not just with more time to throw — one fewer pass rusher, and more resources blocking Dee Ford — but a clear mind to run to either side. Berry and Houston are the Chiefs’ most versatile defenders, a skill that’s particularly valuable in today’s matchup-driven league. The Chiefs are hopeful both will return soon, but their history means nobody can be confident they’ll both still be around for the playoffs.

3. Add talent from the outside. The NFL’s trade deadline is at the end of the month. Brett Veach has already proven to be among the league’s most aggressive general managers, and the Chiefs were working closer to a trade for Seahawks star Earl Thomas before his broken leg. The Chiefs are limited in cap space, and will be conscious about sacrificing too much future for less than a full season of a Band-aid, but Veach and his assistants will be particularly interested in safeties and perhaps a linebacker through trade.

4. The guys who are currently healthy and on the roster need to improve significantly. The problems are diverse. The Chiefs have struggled against the run, and with tackling, and with shedding blocks to swarm the ball. Ragland and Anthony Hitchens, the inside linebackers, were supposed to make more of a difference. Each shows flashes but has so far lacked consistency. The safeties have struggled in coverage, too, and the pass rush has too often been stonewalled.

Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton is taking loads of criticism from fans, and that’s all fair. But missed tackles aren’t on him, and if the Chiefs employed healthy safeties and linebackers who could better cover in space, he would play them.

Now, you have probably noticed this list is long and the task is steep. The offense is so good and the modern NFL so difficult for defenders that the Chiefs don’t need to do all four of the above. But they probably can’t get by with fewer than three.

They have a real chance here. Mahomes is better, and better sooner, than the organization anticipated. Opportunities like this are precious, slippery and should not be wasted.

The Chiefs have a path here. The defense that’s currently being shredded doesn’t have to be the defense they go into the postseason with.

It’s up to all of them — the coaches, the executives, the players and even the quarterback — to make what they have enough for those hopes of seeing the Patriots again anything other than a sad prelude to another playoff disappointment.