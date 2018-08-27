Understanding game through Mahomes’ mind

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he works to understand the game through mind of quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Sam Mellinger

Patrick Mahomes’ 10 best moments with Chiefs so far, and what we can learn from them

By Sam Mellinger

August 27, 2018 12:37 PM

If virtual practice throws can be famous, the most famous moment of Patrick Mahomes’ professional career so far is the ball traveling 68.6 yards in the air and over three Falcons defensive backs and into the hands of Tyreek Hill, who promptly twerked.

“I believe the touchdown wouldn’t have gotten as much hype if I wouldn’t have twerked,” Hill said.

We think Hill was joking, but either way, the play began its viral journey before Hill gyrated himself into the highlight.

The play was everything — Mahomes’ superhuman arm strength, Hill’s cheat-code speed, defenders unable to keep up with the combination.

It was the first real wow moment with Mahomes as the Chiefs’ first-string quarterback, the Alex Smith safety net gone, Mahomes’ go-deep-first, checkdown-later style now the Chiefs’ new reality.

That the ball wasn’t a perfect spiral — a 69-yard duck, if you will — and was actually under thrown simply adds to the legend.

When asked on Sunday for the most impressive throw of Mahomes’ career so far, “the long one” was the first that coach Andy Reid mentioned. But then a few more quickly followed — a second-read pass to Tyreek Hill over the middle, a third down touch pass to Travis Kelce in the corner ... and those are just from the first two weeks.

Here’s something that’s true: The most impressive throw of the NFL’s preseason is not Mahomes’ best moment.

Mahomes has thrown 132 passes for the Chiefs — 97 in the preseason, 35 in a virtual practice game last December in Denver. He is now in the NFL’s version of bubble wrap, his next pass coming in exactly 13 days, in his first meaningful game: at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes is neither a perfect quarterback nor particularly close to whatever the best version of himself will be. Nothing definitive should ever be taken from preseason snaps, but at times we’ve seen Mahomes overeager, too locked in on a single read and impatient. His most potentially harmful trait is a tendency to let his incredible arm talent talk him into bad risks.

The latter is a high-level criticism, the former are typical and not alarming for a first-year starting quarterback, and the positives outweigh it all.

But we’re at a significant moment in his development. Pretend games are over. The real ones are about to start. The Chiefs, for the first time in a generation, will win or lose with a young, homegrown quarterback.

Here, then, for prosperity’s sake, are the 10 most impressive throws we’ve seen so far from the future of the franchise:

10. The timing is the most impressive part of this, and the mind-mesh with Kelce the most encouraging. This is third and long, and once Mahomes sees single coverage on Kelce, he knows where he’s throwing. The ball leaves Mahomes’ hands two steps before Kelce’s break, and three before he turns to look for the ball, which is impeccably timed and placed at the sideline for a clean first down.

9. Watch Brandon Marshall, the linebacker, dropping into zone coverage on Mahomes’ left side. He’s reading the quarterback’s eyes and head. Mahomes recognizes this, so in the process of managing a collapsed pocket he pushes Marshall far enough to the middle of the field to get Wilson open near the sideline. This is a no-look pass, in football, which is a fairly absurd thing to say.

8. Turning a negative into a positive is Mahomes’ greatest gift, and the biggest advantage he has over Alex Smith. The defensive lineman comes around on a stunt, forcing Mahomes to move. He may have been able to break to his left and run but opts to go to his right — where he’s more dangerous as a passer — with his eyes downfield. He is essentially moving backward as he throws, sidearmed with the lineman closing in. The ball goes some 30 yards, including the diagonal, for a first down.

7. This is from the Denver game, and was easy to miss. But despite all the other highlights, this is Mahomes’ favorite throw of the game. He reads blitz, which shows preparation, and adjusts the coverage accordingly, which shows control of the offense. This is the kind of play Alex Smith was so good at, and if Mahomes can match with these subtleties, his ability with the spectacular will be overwhelming. Notably, he made a similar read and throw on the touchdown to Kareem Hunt on Saturday.

The Star's Blair Kerkhoff, Brooke Pryor, Lynn Worthy and Vahe Gregorian discuss on July 27, 2018 how the KC Chiefs may protect and control quarterback Patrick Mahomes after six days of training camp.

By

6. Technically, this was the first completion of Mahomes’ career. The pocket is clean and the read fairly simple, but the willingness and ability to attack the deep middle part of the field with the backup tight end is significant. This is 35 yards, on a clothesline, over the linebacker and underneath the safety, a football through a window the size of a cereal box.



Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks about quarterback Patrick Mahomes' arm strength on July 27, 2018 at training camp in St. Joseph.

By

5. Finally, we get to “the throw,” and it’s in quotations here instead of capitalized because there is a 100 percent certainty that Mahomes will soon do something better that people will want to call The Throw. He throws it farther than most of his peers are capable, without a crow-hop, with his momentum divided, and while being knocked down by two defenders.

4. That’s an unblocked and blitzing safety wrapped around Mahomes’ waist for a full second, maybe more, before a 25-yard pass is thrown (before the receiver is open) to convert a third and long. All of that really happened.



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes want to improve his efficiency following the first full-team training camp practice.

By

3. This was the first moment, or at least the first one televised, the one that as much as anything presented what’s now possible. He breaks the pocket, initiating the so-called scramble drill, and as he’s running parallel to the line of scrimmage throws 50 yards downfield — just as the defensive lineman crushes him — to Demarcus Robinson near the sideline. The play essentially sent defensive teammates Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Marcus Peters into hysterics.

2. If the Chiefs had any inclination that Mahomes would be overwhelmed if he had to play as a rookie, it was squashed by this moment in Cincinnati. It was a run-fake to the left, then a naked bootleg to the right, but the 6-foot-6 and 275-pound end was neither blocked nor fooled. He had an open run at Mahomes’ chest, and this should’ve been a throwaway in the best scenario, a sack in the most likely, and a turnover in the worst.

Instead, Mahomes stiff-armed the end and threw a 23-yard fastball to the tight end between three defenders and the sideline.

1. This is jaw-dropping enough on its own — two pass rushers closing, one of them knocking him to the ground, Mahomes throwing off his back foot and against his body through a window that was not yet even open between three defenders.

The context takes it over the top: game-winning drive, in 17-degree weather, after already being pulled from the game up 14 points but asked to go back in once the third-stringers blew the lead in a moment everyone understood to be his dry run for the QB1 job the following season.

Oh, and a bonus throw, just because this was the one former GM John Dorsey mentioned on draft night two years ago.

Seriously, who does this?

