CBS Sports shared cute kid photos of Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and his brother

Tight end Travis Kelce is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, and the Chiefs tweeted a greeting for the three-time All-Pro.

Happy birthday to the best tight end in the NFL!!! pic.twitter.com/jDx9xanMRm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 5, 2021

Kelce celebrated for a different reason on Sunday as the Chiefs beat the Eagles 42-30 in Philadelphia. That made Kelce 3-0 in games against his big brother Jason, who is the Eagles center.

During Sunday’s broadcast, CBS Sports shared a look at the Kelce brothers through the years, including some adorable photos of the siblings when they were young children.

It probably wasn’t because the Kelce brothers were on opposing sidelines, but the ratings for Sunday’s regional window on CBS, which included most of the nation seeing the Chiefs-Eagles game, drew 17.35 million viewers.

That’s a 73% increase over the Week 4 regional window from 2020 that had 10.006 million viewers, CBS Sports said. That was led by a Buccaneers-Chargers game.