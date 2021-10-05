For Pete's Sake
Video shows Broncos’ Vic Fangio was furious when Ravens ran ball on game’s final play
During Broncos coach Vic Fangio’s news conference on Monday, he was asked about the Ravens decision to run the ball with 3 seconds to play and a 23-7 lead over the Broncos.
Baltimore was 3 yards shy of 100 yards rushing for the game, so quarterback Lamar Jackson ran the ball. He picked up 5 yards, pushing the Ravens’ total to 102, their NFL record-tying 43rd straight game with 100 or more rushing yards.
“I thought it was kinda (b.s.), but I expected it from them,” Fangio told reporters. “Thirty-seven years in pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that, but it was to be expected. We expected it.”
Fangio, who didn’t say b.s. but did curse, was asked why it was expected.
“Because I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there,” Fangio said. “Player safety is secondary.”
Here’s the answer from Fangio (and be aware he curses):
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Fangio’s comment at his news conference Monday and he fired back at Fangio.
“I promise you, I’m not going to give that insult one second thought. What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them. Their concerns are definitely not our concerns,” Harbaugh said. “We didn’t expect to get the ball back. But we decided if we got the ball back we were going to try to get the yards. We got it back with 3 seconds left.
“You’re throwing the ball in the end zone with 10 seconds left, I don’t know if there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s going to be possible right there. So that didn’t have anything to do with winning the game.”
Fangio was right about one thing he said: he expected the Ravens to run the ball.
When Baltimore got the ball back with 3 seconds to play, Fangio was urging his defensive players to stop the run. When it didn’t happen, Fangio was furious and unleashed a string of expletives as this video shows:
Fans took sides in the Fangio-Harbugh feud:
