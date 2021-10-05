After LA beats Raiders, Chargers’ Joey Bosa says quarterback Derek Carr can be rattled

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tries to get away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

The Chargers put the clamps on what had been a high-flying Raiders offense Monday night and beat Las Vegas 28-14 at SoFi Stadium.

Quarterback Derek Carr, who averaged 401 passing yards in the Raiders’ first three games, threw for just 196 yards.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said LA had identified a way to limit Carr’s effectiveness.

Hit him.

It was evident to Bosa that the Chargers’ plan was working after nose tackle Christian Covington’s sack.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa told reporters. “And you saw on CC’s sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there.

“Great dude, great player, he’s been having a great year but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down and he’s not as effective with the crowded pocket. So that was the key to it.”

Bosa, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter, also had some choice words for the officiating in the game.

“The refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind,” Bosa told reporters. “Like, open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. ... Fifteen yards, it’s a big deal. Obviously that’s on me. I should never lose my control like that, but these guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible, terrible missed calls left and right.”

Nicky Lopez’s message

Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez is coming off a remarkable season and he is fired up for the future.

Lopez, the first player in Royals history to hit .300 while playing at least 75% of his games at shortstop, had a message for the fans.

“Man. What a season! Blessed beyond words,” Lopez wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the fans, my teammates and my family! Enjoying the now… but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t super excited for the future! KC rest up this off-season, we are going to need you next year”

A big block

The NBA’s preseason games began Monday night.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards made an early impact with a huge blocked shot in the Timberwolves’ 117-114 win over the Pelicans.

Check out how high Edwards jumped to reject this shot.

Fan of the night

If you want to buy an NFL jersey, it’ll cost you more than $100 and you’d have to drop more cash to have it personalized.

Something tells me this Raiders fan didn’t care about the cost when he showed up a SoFi Stadium to make fun of the Chargers’ lack of Super Bowl championships.

The Raiders lost the game, but this fan made more than a few people laugh.