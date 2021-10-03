Buccaneers’ Tom Brady sets NFL record for passing yards in return to New England

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP

It is anyone’s guess how long Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play in the NFL.

But no matter if he retires at the end of the season or plays until he’s 50, Brady will be padding a record he set Sunday night.

Brady, 44, returned to New England where he played for 20 seasons and became the NFL’s career leader in passing yards with a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter.

That gave Brady 80,359 passing yards, 1 more yard than former Saints/Chargers quarterback Drew Brees, who is now No. 2.

Warm welcome, sort of

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, received a nice ovation from fans in Foxborough when the Buccaneers were announced prior to Sunday night’s game.

And here was the video tribute to Brady that aired at Gillette Stadium:

But when Brady took the field for the first time in the game, he heard boos:

Tom Brady comes out for the first series and..well...



Just listen to the reception. #TheReturn | @NBC | @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/YRbzGnpQ76 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

AFC West update

If the Chargers beat the Raiders on Monday night, the Chiefs will be one game out of first in the AFC West.

That’s because the previously unbeaten Broncos lost 23-7 to the Ravens in Denver.

Denver, 3-1, scored the first points of the game, but it was all Baltimore after that. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion late in the second quarter.

Drew Lock played the second half, completing 12 of 21 passes for 113 yards and an interception.

Cardinals make a statement

After they thumped the Buccaneers a week ago, the Rams were seen by many as the team to beat in the NFC.

But the Cardinals hammered the Rams 37-20 on Sunday in LA and improved to 4-0. Arizona has 400 or more yards and 30 or more points in every game this season.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while Chase Edmonds rushed for 120 yards in 12 carries.

“We have to get rid of this Air Raid kind of terminology and really just find a way to win the game in the fourth quarter,” Edmonds said on the Cardinals website. “That’s playoff football, that’s December football.”

New York, New York

The Giants and Jets both picked up their first wins of the season.

The Jets gave up a game-tying touchdown with 16 seconds left in regulation, then drove to the Titans’ 1-yard line in overtime but had to kick a field goal.

But the Titans missed a field-goal attempt and the Jets won.

#Titans miss the field goal #Jets get their first win of the season in OT



pic.twitter.com/kWL2is5QNC — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) October 3, 2021

It took overtime for the Giants to win, too. They rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter and beat the Saints 27-21 in New Orleans.

Saquon Barkley won it on a 6-yard touchdown run.

26 runs it in for the WIN



: #NYGvsDAL 10/10 4:25PM pic.twitter.com/uLPYkvMuii — New York Giants (@Giants) October 3, 2021