Broncos’ Von Miller says Mahomes had it figured out early, praises Mitchell Schwartz

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his NFL debut on the last day of 2017 in Denver and apparently made a big impression on Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

Miller was on Colin Cowherd’s podcast this week and was asked if could tell instantly if a young quarterback wouldn’t be overwhelmed or if he did seem overmatched. Miller said it was usually evident immediately.

Then Miller mentioned Mahomes.

“Patrick Mahomes, he was just fearless, he just got it, he was confident,” Miller said. “You face other rookie quarterbacks, they’re struggling with the reads, they’re scrambling out of the pocket, struggling to try and push the ball downfield, and I think we watch it week in and week out when you have young guys struggle. When I really think about it, young guys with success, Patrick Mahomes, there’s not been a young guy that had that type of success like Patrick Mahomes.

“(Former Colts star) Andrew Luck had a ton of success early on in his career as well, and I think he developed into the quarterback that everybody knew he could be later down in his career. But right off the bat like nobody’s like Patrick Mahomes.

“(Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson right off the bat, he was athletic, he did wonderful things but a true quarterback, nobody’s done it like Patrick Mahomes right off the bat in my 11 year career. This is my opinion.”

Miller has 110 career sacks, been chosen as an All-Pro three times and has been selected for eight Pro Bowls.

By just about anyone’s measure, Miller has been a success, but he was asked if there is one offensive lineman who has caused him troubles.

Miller said it was a former Chiefs right tackle.

“I think the toughest challenge for me was Mitchell Schwartz, and you wouldn’t expect it,” Miller said. “You wouldn’t expect it and I think Mitchell Schwartz having a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes that can really play to Mitchell’s angles, I had the toughest time with Mitchell Schwartz,” Miller said. “You know, I’m really surprised that he’s not on the team right now.”

Miller added: “Whenever I went against him, it would be the weirdest thing for me, like any move that I would try, he would be sitting on it, and any good rush that I would have, Patrick Mahomes would trump that and, you know, scramble, throw the ball away.

“But playing against Mitchell Schwartz and the Kansas City Chiefs was always a tough time for me. I don’t know what it was, and it’s shocking to me that Mitchell Schwartz is not on a team right now because I know he still has some good football left.”

Schwartz had back surgery after the 2020 season and is still working his way back to football shape, so he may be back one day.

After Twitter user Chiefs Highlights shared a clip of Miller, Schwartz tweeted his appreciation of Miller.

“Thank you @VonMiller you always challenge me!!” Schwartz wrote. “Right back at you: elite speed, spin, hands, and much stronger than people know. Gotta be perfect to even have a chance. And I most appreciate that while we’re direct adversaries it’s always been mutual respect for each other’s game.”

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:40 AM.