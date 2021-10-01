What You Missed Last Night: Bobby Witt Jr. joins 30-30-30 club, then falls out of it

Let’s just go ahead and blame it on the rain.

In the third inning of Triple-A Omaha’s game Thursday against the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines, the Storm Chasers’ Bobby Witt Jr. stole second base.

It was the 30th stolen base of the season for Witt, the Royals’ top prospect. He did it in games at Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Witt also has hit 30 doubles and 30 home runs, so he joined the exclusive 30-30-30 club.

The Storm Chasers said Witt was only the third minor-league player since 1990 to accomplish that feat.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Unfortunately, he’s no longer part of the club.

Not long after Witt reached that special milestone, it began to rain in Des Moines and the game was delayed. Then it was officially postponed. Then it was canceled, meaning all the stats in the game were wiped away, including Witt’s 30th stolen base.

And so, Witt on Friday will try to join the 30-30-30 club. Again.

Catch of the day

This in fact may be the catch of the year in college football.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

During Virginia’s 30-28 win over Miami on Thursday night, the Cavaliers’ Dontayvion Wicks came up with an amazing touchdown reception. Two Virginia receivers and three Miami defenders converged on this pass at the goal line.

The ball appeared to hit Wicks in the back, bounce in the air and, after Wicks rolled over, he caught it.

Virginia caught a break at the end of the game, too, when Hurricanes kicker Andy Borregales’ 33-yard field goal attempt hit the upright as time expired.

UVA survives️



Miami missed the game-winning FG in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/8vtiEoyzfS — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2021

A game of inches

Royals catcher Salvador Perez remains in the lead with 48 home runs heading into the final weekend of the MLB season.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. very nearly hit No. 47 on Thursday night, missing a home run to straightaway center field by an inch or two.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. le da la ventaja a los Blue Jays !#WapaDeportes pic.twitter.com/1YXBhy01Zx — #WAPADeportes (@wapadeportes) October 1, 2021

That hit the top of the wall and stayed in play. Remember that play if Guerrero ends the season one behind Perez.

Tatis’ moonshot

On the other hand, the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a no-doubter, a 467-foot shot in Los Angeles for his 42nd of the season.

Atlanta does it the hard way

The Braves won the National League East on Thursday night, their fourth title in a row. That, as baseball fans likely know, is nowhere near the franchise record.

Atlanta won 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005 (one season was wiped out by a players’ strike).

“Four in a row is hard,” Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman told MLB.com. “I can’t imagine those 1990s teams and how they did all that. This is a great feeling. This is right up there with 2018 for me. This year had so many ups and downs and so many things could have derailed the season.”

It was a tough season, as Atlanta didn’t even have a winning record for 126 days this season. That’s not an MLB record, however. The 1984 Royals weren’t above .500 for 146 days. This is from ESPN Stats & Info:

The Braves clinch their 4th straight NL East title.



It was quite the turnaround as the Braves didn't even have a winning record until August.



They spent 126 days without a winning record, 4th-most by a division winner since 1969 (most since 1989 Blue Jays).



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/Su8a1a2789 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 1, 2021