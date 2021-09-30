For Pete's Sake
This is how Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s record-tying 48th homer looked from stands
Even before his name is called by the public-address announcer at Kauffman Stadium, Royals fans begin reaching for their phones.
There is a chance for history when Royals catcher Salvador Perez steps to the plate, and fans all around Kauffman Stadium want a video keepsake if Perez should hit another home run.
That was the case Wednesday night when Perez launched his 48th homer of the season, tying Jorge Soler for the most in a single season by a Royals player.
That’s how it looked on television. Here is how it looked at multiple spots around Kauffman Stadium as Royals fans shared their videos of his home run.
This is from Twitter user Danielle Sachse:
David Lesky, who writes for the blog Royals Review, shared this:
Here is another angle, this one from Twitter user Todd Rastorfer:
Twitter user Austin was behind the Royals dugout and tweeted this:
And here is the video Twitter user MissLyss shared:
