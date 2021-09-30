What You Missed Last Night: Dodgers make MLB history with a barrage of home runs

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger drops hit bat after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

With an 11-9 victory against the Padres on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers won their 102nd game of the season.

This one was the most memorable.

The Dodgers trailed 9-6 in the eighth inning when Max Muncy hit a home run and AJ Pollock followed with a solo shot. After an out, Cody Bellinger hit a home run and the game was tied.

But the Dodgers weren’t done.

Justin Turner doubled, and after an out, Corey Seager hit a two-run homer to give the Dodgers the lead.

“That was a crazy inning,” Bellinger told the Los Angeles Times. “Maybe the craziest I’ve been a part of.”

There’s never been an inning like it in Major League Baseball history.

Stats by Stats said the Dodgers were the first team ever to hit back-to-back homers and then later hit game-tying and game-winning homers all in the same inning.

Move over, Davey

Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien hit his 44th home run of the season in the Blue Jays’ 6-5 win over the Yankees.

That is a record for a second baseman, breaking the mark that had been held by Davey Johnson (43 with Atlanta in 1973).

Ohtani’s special season

Angels star Shohei Ohtani stole two bases in the Angels’ 7-2 win over the Rangers, and he is the only player in American League history to have a season with 45 or more home runs, 25 or more stolen bases and 100 or more runs scored.

Shohei Ohtani is the first AL player ever with 45+ HR, 25+ SB and 100+ R in a season.



He also pitched to a 3.18 ERA.



A Stathead search shows four National League players have accomplished that feat in a season: Barry Bonds (1993), Larry Walker (1997), Chipper Jones (1999) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).

Catch of the day

Wednesday was the anniversary of Willie Mays’ famous over-the-shoulder catch in the 1954 World Series.

While not intentionally paying tribute to Mays, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies did mimic the Say Hey Kid with an overhead catch against the Phillies on Wednesday night.

This didn’t match Mays’ amazing catch, but it was still impressive from Albies.