NFL media members across the country offer thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs’ 1-2 start

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 30-24. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs find themselves in an unfamiliar position as the calendar turns to October. After not losing a September game in Patrick Mahomes’ first three seasons as a starter, the Chiefs are 1-2 and on a two-game losing streak.

There is reason for optimism: The Chiefs’ opponents have a .667 winning percentage (6-3), so it’s not like they have played bottom-feeder teams.

But there also is reason for concern: The defense ranks 27th and is allowing 413 yards per game.

Here is what national NFL members have written and said about the Chiefs after three weeks of the 2021 season.

Tyler Dunne of the New York Times praised the Chargers’ plan against the Chiefs, and said this could be a good rivalry for years to come.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is an excerpt from his story: “These new-look Los Angeles Chargers possess precisely what it takes to beat the Kansas City Chiefs: guts. An endless supply of guts.

“Chargers Coach Brandon Staley understands that you kick at your own peril against these Chiefs. Working the clock, too, is an ancient concept that leads to your demise. All conventional football wisdom flies out the window when it comes to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and this juggernaut Chiefs offense. But it finally appears that a coach, a quarterback and a team in the A.F.C. West understand all that.”

ESPN’s Adam Teicher said the Chiefs’ defensive woes are not getting better.

Here is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs’ defensive problems look far from solved. They were improved against the run against the Chargers, though that was a low bar to clear. They’re still having trouble rushing the quarterback and stopping a passing attack.”

Fox Sports’ Kevin Wildes took issue with some of Mahomes’ passes.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

"The Chiefs are 1-3 in their last 4 games & Patrick Mahomes has now thrown interceptions in back-to-back games. And they're bad interceptions that make him look more like the Sneakerhead that’s there for the employee discount rather than the real Patrick Mahomes." — @kevinwildes pic.twitter.com/fMpgUuokyF — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 27, 2021

Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas sees a commonality on two of Mahomes’ interceptions.

Here is a snippet from her story: “With all the focus on the Chiefs needing to fix their offensive line after the Super Bowl loss, perhaps not enough attention was paid to the difficulty of breaking in five new starters, who are blocking for a player who has the physical abilities to make throws that defy logic. What we have seen so far this season looks a lot like an offensive line that has still not coalesced, combined with a QB who doesn’t seem to yet trust his blockers, and sometimes tries too hard to save the day because he has done it so many times before.”

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia had the Chiefs under the heading of “team that shouldn’t panic.”

Here is a snippet of what he wrote: “They are 1-2, and all three games have been decided by six points or fewer. They are not playing their best, but they’re still going to be fine because their offense is really, really good. The Chiefs drove into Chargers territory on seven of their first eight drives and had 33 first downs — the most of any offense in Week 3 and tied for the most all season.”

Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post wrote about the Chiefs’ place in the AFC West.

This is an excerpt: “At 1-2, the Chiefs are in last place in a division they have dominated since Mahomes arrived. The Raiders are 3-0 with three victories over teams that won at least 10 games last season. The Broncos are 3-0. And the Chargers have a young quarterback in Justin Herbert who can rival Mahomes’s otherworldly arm talent. ...

“The Chiefs should still be considered the favorites. But for the first time in his career, Mahomes is racing from the back of the pack.”

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin said Mahomes is the NFL’s best quarterback but had a suggestion.

This is part of what Benjamin wrote: “Patrick Mahomes might need to cut back on the freestyling. He’s thrown some foolish balls while trying to be acrobatic in two straight weeks.”