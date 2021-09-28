What You Missed Last Night: LeBron James says he had two offers to play in NFL in 2011

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) AP

Lakers star LeBron James joined the Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast of “Monday Night Football,” and there were clips of James playing football in high school.

In fact, Eli Manning asked about James getting an offer to play for the Cowboys during the NBA lockout in 2011.

James said he also got another offer, too.

“Jerry Jones offered me a contract, also Pete Carroll did, as well in Seattle during our lockout time,” James said. “It definitely got my blood flowing again, got my mind racing again, thinking about the game of football, being out there on Sundays.

“But we were able to get a deal done in the NBA and I was back on the court in no time. But I definitely thought about it. I’ve still got the jersey, too, that Jerry and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011.”

ESPN made a graphic of James as if he was with the Cowboys.

LeBron said he really considered joining the NFL after Jerry Jones and Pete Carroll offered him a contract during the 2011 NBA lockout.



Imagine. pic.twitter.com/90eCV74WxK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2021

Mariners channel Ted Lasso

AL East fans may salivate over the potential of a Wild Card Game involving the Yankees, Red Sox or Blue Jays, but another team could spoil that party.

The Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners clubbed Oakland 11-4 in Seattle behind Mitch Haniger’s two home runs and six RBIs. Seattle is just 1 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.

The Yankees and Red Sox hold the top two spots in the AL Wild card race, while Toronto is 1 game back.

A Mariners fan channeled Ted Lasso, who is portrayed by Shawnee Mission West graduate Jason Sudeikis in the Apple+ TV show.

In the stands a yellow “Believe” sign was hung, slightly askew, just as in the show.

Second best sign in baseball. Right behind the Yogi Berra head scratch. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 28, 2021

Alabama wins on Monday night

Yeah, the Crimson Tide didn’t play a football game on Monday night. But there were a number of former Bama players on the field in the Cowboys’ 41-21 win over the Eagles in Arlington, Texas.

This pick-six by Travon Diggs gave Dallas a three-touchdown lead in the third quarter as the Cowboys rolled.

In case you didn’t notice, that was an all-Alabama play.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network noted that was a former Alabama quarterback being intercepted by a former Alabama cornerback because a former Alabama receiver fell down.

That’s Bama Bama Bama (not to be confused with Lamda Lamda Lamda).

Was that a former Bama QB picked by former Bama CB because a former Bama WR fell down? — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) September 28, 2021

Oh, and the guest on the Manning brothers’ broadcast after that touchdown? Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Hockey is back

It may not feel like it yet, but it’s fall, and you can tell that in the sports world because hockey has returned, at least preseason games.

The Blues beat the Stars 2-1 in overtime in St. Louis with Sam Anas scoring the game-winner.

Scott Perunovich sets up Sam Anas and the #stlblues win it in OT!!!!

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/vPXmIoeNSm — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 28, 2021